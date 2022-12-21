Wednesday marked the first day that high school football players could sign on the dotted line with NCAA football programs.
Like every year in East Texas, there are multiple players headed to play football at the Division I level. There were also a few former East Texas high school standouts who have already played in college who announced their new destinations.
Here is a look at who is headed where:
Tyler Legacy defensive end Jordan Renaud signed with Alabama. Renaud is the No. 62 ranked recruit nationally and the No. 7 defensive lineman by the 247Sports Composite rankings.
The Process Begins Here. @JordanX7even #RollTide pic.twitter.com/UB35kg5Rkf— Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) December 21, 2022
Longview wide receiver Jalen Hale signed with Alabama. Hale is the No. 40 ranked recruit nationally and the No. 7 wide receiver by the 247Sports Composite rankings.
The Process Begins Here. @JalenHale8 #RollTide pic.twitter.com/hp8nzoEGGF— Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) December 21, 2022
Tyler wide receiver Montrell Wade signed with Boston College. Wade is the No. 94 wide receiver in the country by the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Signed.WRMontrell WadeTyler, TexasFollow: @MontrellWade pic.twitter.com/DZM82M85dQ— Boston College Football (@BCFootball) December 21, 2022
Chapel Hill defensive lineman Keviyan Huddleston signed with TCU. Huddleston is the No. 55 defensive lineman in the country by the 247Sports Composite rankings.
DLine is looking scary 😈@Keviyan7 has signed with the Frogs.#GoFrogs #DFWBig12Team #RiffRam23 pic.twitter.com/yncygwo7av— TCU Football (@TCUFootball) December 21, 2022
Chapel Hill wide receiver Tyson Berry signed with San Diego State. Berry is the No. 276 wide receiver nationally by the 247Sports Composite rankings.
.@YoungBull2023 didn’t have many moments without that ball in his hands during his senior season at Chapel Hill High School, after rushing for nearly 200 yards, catching another 400, and returning a combined 375. Welcome our newest Aztec warrior! https://t.co/pWkm2Dpnfy pic.twitter.com/WRE5aGQyhi— San Diego State Football (@AztecFB) December 21, 2022
Whitehouse wide receiver/cornerback Jermod McCoy signed with Oregon State. McCoy is the No. 122 cornerback in the country by the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Official!!!!🦫 @BeaverFootball @Coach_Smith @CoachAdamsOSU @CoachAPerk @AngieMachado1 pic.twitter.com/w61Ut5JLYI— Jermod McCoy (@Jermodmccoy) December 21, 2022
Name: Jermod McCoyLocation: Whitehouse (TX)Occupation: Secretary of 𝘿𝙚𝙛𝙚𝙣𝙨𝙚@Jermodmccoy x #RevItUp23 pic.twitter.com/UPoIOoqXAr— Oregon State Football (@BeaverFootball) December 21, 2022
Carthage wide receiver Montrel Hatten signed with Oregon State. Hatten is the No. 81 wide receiver nationally by the 247Sports Composite rankings.
TX ✈️ ORAir Hatten is landing in Corvallis!@HattenMontrel x #RevItUp23 pic.twitter.com/dLJJU8UtBu— Oregon State Football (@BeaverFootball) December 21, 2022
Mineola running back/athlete Dawson Pendergrass signed with Baylor. Pendergrass is the No. 74 athlete nationally by the 247Sports Composite rankings.
#bEastTexas @dawson_penni#SicEm | #PersonOverPlayer pic.twitter.com/ZbLHQ0Gyqf— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) December 21, 2022
Lindale offensive lineman Will Hutchens signed with Sam Houston.
Van linebacker Beau Barton signed with Rice. Barton is the No. 176 linebacker in the nation by the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Gilmer athlete Rohan Fluellen signed with TCU. Fluellen is the No. 46 athlete in the country by the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Henderson quarterback Jacobe Robinson signed with Boston College. Robinson is the No. 37 quarterback in the country by the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Jacksonville wide receiver/athlete Devin McCuin signed with UTSA. McCuin is the No. 68 athlete nationally by the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Daingerfield wide receiver Jakevian Rodgers signed with UTSA.
Pleasant Grove defensive lineman Vic Shaw signed with UTSA. Shaw is the No. 116 defensive lineman nationally by the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Henderson safety Montana Warren signed with Arizona State. Warren is the No. 88 safety in the country by the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Tatum defensive lineman Cullen Fite signed with Arizona State. Fite is the No. 139 defensive lineman in the country by the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Liberty-Eylau safety Tracy Revels signed with Bowling Green. Revels is the No. 109 safety nationally by the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Texas High offensive lineman Briley Barron signed with San Diego State.
Jacksonville linebacker Koda Canady signed with Lamar.
———
Tyler Junior College offensive lineman Graceson Jackson-Smith signed with Sam Houston.
Offered... Committed… SIGNED.Welcome Graceson Jackson-Smith (@GrayVanDam) to the Bearkat family!#EatEmUpKats | #NSD23 pic.twitter.com/Fkz66r1fH2— Sam Houston Football (@BearkatsFB) December 21, 2022
———
There was also some transfer portal movement involving former East Texas standouts on Wednesday.
Former Rusk quarterback Owen McCown, who played for Colorado this past season, signed with UTSA.
Former Mineola running back and defensive lineman Trevion Sneed is headed to Northwestern State after previously playing at SMU.
On Sunday, former Longview quarterback Haynes King, who played at Texas A&M, announced he is going to Georgia Tech.
———
For more signing day coverage, including stories on signees from Chapel Hill, Lindale and Mineola, check out etvarsity.com and Friday's edition of the Tyler Morning Telegraph.