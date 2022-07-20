The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Tyler met Tuesday with community leaders to spread awareness on mental health in the Black community.
NAMI is dedicated to rebuilding better lives for the millions of Americans who are affected by mental illness. It offers free support services for those struggling with mental health.
With the month of July being National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month, NAMI presented NAMI Sharing Hope, a presentation for Black communities designed to promote mental health awareness.
Lisa Williams, on the board of directors for NAMI, said they need community leaders to come and listen because they help influence and people look up to them. They will be able to get across that mental illness needs to be talked about, she said.
“We’re on the move, it's not just a moment, it's a movement. So we will be smiling through the journey and continuing to educate the Black community,” Williams said.
President of NAMI Tyler Sandra Brazil-Hamilton attended the event, saying one of her goals when she came to NAMI was to reach into the minority groups of people in the community that have not really been part of NAMI.
“I know that it doesn't make any difference what race we are, we have mental health issues and that's all that's concerning,” Brazil-Hamilton said. “...We are people and we are hurting and our community is hurting. We have so much mental health problems in this community, in Smith County.”
Brazil-Hamilton said the only way to stop the negative stigma around mental health in the Black community is to show up and help one another.
“The more educated we are about mental health, we will stop the stigma,” Brazil-Hamilton said. “It's health in your head just as much as your body.”
Attendees of the event took the time to have an open discussion where they shared their own experiences about the stigma around mental health. Many agreed that because of the stigma, there are not many people close to you to turn to.
“[For] Black communities it's a trust factor, way back in history we always had a trust factor of our health so we want people to be aware that it's OK to trust them,” Williams said. “We've come a long way and we really need the education about mental health and all the other diseases that are affecting our community.”
Williams said many people are ashamed when they are sick and do not want people to know.
“The purpose of the event today is to empower the Black community about mental health…it's OK to get a therapist and get help for mental illness,” Williams said.
This is the organization's first time doing an event revolving around Black mental health. NAMI will continue doing presentations on Black mental health at local churches and for organizations all over Smith County. Williams said they want to get the word out as much as possible to keep empowering the Black community.
Rev. Ralph E. Caraway attended and hosted the event.
“This is a conversation we need to have as a community as a whole surrounding mental health,” Caraway said. “… I’m so appreciative of us having this conversation.”