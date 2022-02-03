Change begins with each person, NAACP of Smith County President Cedrick Granberry said.
Granberry was a guest speaker as members of the Leaders in Service Rotary Club gathered virtually Tuesday night via Google Meet to discuss past, present and future issues facing East Texas.
The meeting, open to all community members, was held with a mission to inform viewers about the local National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and as a reminder that racial injustice is still occurring locally.
Granberry discussed previous local protests such as residents gathering at the square in downtown Tyler to fight for George Floyd, a Black man who was killed by a police officer in 2020.
Granberry referenced a personal moment he shared with a woman at the square and her young son that resonated with him, reinforcing that change begins with each individual.
“Last year those protests really did something to me, because not only did I look over and see my brothers and Black sisters, but I saw my white sisters and brothers, my Asian brothers, and everyone was saying, ‘this is wrong,’” he said. “I remember a moment when we had a press conference there in the square and this Caucasian lady walked up to me with tears in her eyes and said, ‘Can I hug you? ... This is my son, and I want him to see that a Black man is nothing to fear,' and that really resonated with me because change begins with each one of us.”
In hope of change, Granberry said the key is to remain hopeful but also be aware of the racial injustice occurring.
“The call of justice is what the NAACP shoulders, and we’re privileged to witness change. Sometimes it's slow, sometimes it's fast, and sometimes it doesn’t happen, but we have to remain hopeful and we have to remain aware of what’s taking place prior to our lives,” he said.
Those in attendance and club members were grateful to hear Granberry's stories and perspective and mentioned that, as white individuals, it's important for them to hear the racial injustice occurring in East Texas.
Granberry emphasized that at the end of the day advancement perception is an important thing and continues to be a focus in his administration at the local chapter of NAACP.