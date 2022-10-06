A man accused in the murders of two men found on the side of an East Texas highway in January has turned himself in, the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Thursday.
Devon Harris, 20, of Shreveport, turned himself in to the Mesquite Police Department where he was taken into custody on charges of capital murder, according to the department.
The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department identified Harris on Feb. 14 as a suspect in the deaths of two men who were found on the side of Highway 79 East at the Cherokee and Rusk county line on Jan. 30.
On Feb. 1, officials identified the men as 23-year-old Jakari Hogan of Shreveport and 20-year-old Ronnie Pearson of Shreveport. They were found on Jan. 30 after deputies responded to a call about two injured people on the side of the highway. Both were found dead with apparent gunshot wounds.
Investigators believe the two men attended a dance at the Fantasy Ballroom on Jan. 29, sheriff Brent Dickson previously said.
The sheriff’s office obtained a capital murder arrest warrant for Harris from the 369th District Judge Michael Davis on Feb. 2 before starting a multi agency search conducted in Louisiana and Texas, according to the sheriff’s office.