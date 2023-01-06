TCU will face Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship at 6:30 p.m. Monday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.
TCU went from unranked in the preseason to become the first Texas team to reach the College Football Playoff since its inception in 2014-15. TCU is also the first Big 12 team to reach the National Championship under the current format. Oklahoma has been to the College Football Playoff four times (2015, 2017, 2018, 2019), but has lost in the semifinals every time.
Georgia is making its second consecutive appearance in the National Championship, winning the championship last year. In Georgia’s two previous appearances in the CFP National Championship, the Bulldogs have faced SEC foe Alabama both times.
Georgia’s roster doesn’t have a player from East Texas, but the Bulldogs do have eight who played high school football in Texas, including backup quarterback Collin Drake of Ennis. Defensive lineman Bear Alexander played a season at Dallas Skyline when it was in the same district as Tyler Legacy. Alexander also played at Terrell and Denton Ryan in his career before finishing at IMG Academy in Florida.
TCU, on the other hand, is littered with East Texas products.
Here is a look at the nine East Texans on the Horned Frogs roster:
Kendre Miller, running back, Mount Enterprise: Miller has 224 carries for 1,399 yards and 17 touchdowns this season. He also has 16 catches for 116 yards. In his three years with the Horned Frogs, Miller has 361 carries for 2,410 yards and 26 touchdowns, and he has 29 receptions for 229 yards and a touchdown. Miller was named to the All-Big 12 first team at running back.
Terrell Cooper, defensive line, Lindale: Cooper has 18 tackles this season with three tackles for loss, half of a sack, a pass deflection and a forced fumble. In his five-year career, Cooper has 100 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, a pass deflection and a forced fumble. Cooper starts at defensive end for the Horned Frogs.
Deshawn McCuin, safety, Jacksonville: McCuin has nine tackles and a pass breakup this season. He has played in 22 games with the Horned Frogs and has 17 tackles with an interception and two passes broken up.
Savion Williams, wide receiver, Marshall: Williams has 29 receptions this season for 392 yards and four touchdowns. In his three years at TCU, Williams has 36 catches for 471 yards and four touchdowns.
Kris Dike, offensive line, Van: Dike hasn’t recorded any stats, but he did play against Iowa State this season. He played in two games in 2021, one game in 2020 and one game in 2019.
Marcus Williams, offensive line, Longview: Williams has appeared in 11 games this season, including the national semifinal against Michigan. Williams is listed second on the depth chart at left tackle. Williams played in two games in 2020 and one game in 2021.
Garrett Hayes, offensive line, Athens: Hayes has played in 12 games this season and has a tackle. He appeared in nine games in 2021 and two games in 2020. Hayes is second on the depth chart at left guard.
DJ Allen, wide receiver, Gladewater: The freshman who was a four-star recruit hasn’t recorded any stats this season for TCU.
Riley Self, offensive line, Lufkin: The redshirt freshman hasn’t recorded any stats for TCU.
Jordan Hudson, who was on the Garland team that Tyler Legacy defeated in the 2021 high school football playoffs, plays wide receiver for TCU.
Josh Hoover, who played in Tyler Legacy’s district at Rockwall-Heath, is a backup quarterback for the Horned Frogs.
TCU offensive lineman Brandon Coleman previously played at Trinity Valley Community College.
TCU defensive lineman Caleb Fox previously played at Stephen F. Austin.
Former Longview receiver Malcolm Kelly is the TCU assistant head coach and outside receivers coach. Kelly played at Oklahoma before being selected in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft by Washington.