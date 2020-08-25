Mrs. Ruby Gardner Gossett, who turned 105 on Tuesday, has a recipe for living a long life.
“Pray always,” she says. “Keep the faith and trust God. Drink a lot of sweet tea. Eat fresh vegetables and fruit. Most importantly, keep your cup and plate full of love, laughter, joy, kindness and the Word of God!”
The matriarch, known lovingly by friends and family as 'Sugar Cake,' has been following her own advice for as long as she can remember.
And for Gossett, that's a long, long time.
This year, she wasn't able to celebrate her birthday with another big party.
But she's had plenty of those, like the one hosted a few years back at the Holiday Inn, where mayor Martin Heines made a surprise appearance and Gossett was in awe at the banquet hall full of loved ones who had gathered there in her honor.
This year, Gossett spent her day at home with a few of her closest family members, instead.
Her daughter, Virgie Williams, prepared a “soul dinner” complete with creamed peas, candied yams, green salad, cornbread and a roast, because her mom loves home cooking, Williams said.
They had lots of iced tea, of course. And for dessert? Braum’s ice cream.
“Oh it was fun,” Williams said. “It’s a blessing to have my mother. I’m just overwhelmed. I have joy. I’m happy she’s still around, and still here.”
Williams was glad to share details about Gossett’s long legacy and the lifetime she’s spent in Tyler.
Gossett was born on Aug. 25, 1915.
Her mother passed away when she was very young, and so Gossett spent much of her childhood living with her aunt and grandmother in a bungalow house between Old Bullard Road and the Jacksonville Highway.
“When she was a small young girl, she would go fishing with her grandmother,” chuckled Williams. “They’d go to a little place off Old Bullard Road. But she wouldn’t do the fishing...she’d keep the bugs and the insects off her grandma.”
Gossett graduated from Emmett J. Scott High School back in 1934, and married her childhood friend, Virgil Gossett, just one year later.
The couple had five children together – Edsel, Johnny, the late Naomi, Virgie and Robert – and were once honored as the longest-married couple present at the East Texas State Fair.
“She went to Butler College,” Williams explained. “And one thing that’s kind of interesting, she graduated college at the same time my brother was graduating high school.”
Gossett spent lots of time raising and nurturing her children, Williams said.
But when she wasn’t with her family, she was working all sorts of different jobs at the nearby pecan factory, at Crockett State School for Girls, and with the local food and nutrition program, “just to name a few.”
Still today, Gossett is a real people person, Williams said.
She has been a member of the St. Louis Baptist Church for most of her life, and, “On Sunday mornings, she has a long line of people always waiting to shake her hand and hugging her,” Williams said.
All throughout her life, she’s loved singing gospel music and involving herself in the community. Her long list of accomplishments and leadership roles include serving as a Sunday School and Vacation Bible School teacher, working as a Smith County voting clerk, volunteering as a 4-H leader and being past president of the Texas Extension Education Association.
“Her nickname...there are people still today who will call her Sugar Cake,” explained Williams “And right now, she deserves every bit of it. The name fit her perfect.”
Gossett has a great passion for her family, especially her nine great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren, and is “kind a loving to all,” Williams said.
“Praying and praising the Lord has been, and still is, a big priority,” she said. “At her age right now, she likes to go to church. She puts the Lord first in her life.”
Gossett still loves to talk, and will dial anyone on the telephone when she feels like giving them a call. She writes often, loves to read and solve puzzles, and enjoys watching the occasional game show on TV.
"We've just had a lot of fun all this time," Williams said. "I'm feeling so blessed on her 105th birthday."