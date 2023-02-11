Tyler Junior College’s 67-50 win over Paris on Saturday afternoon at Wagstaff Gymnasium marked the 700th career victory for head coach Mike Marquis.
"It’s amazing,” Marquis said. “For a kid that grew up in Newton, Iowa, which no one has ever heard of except for the Maytag Corporation. It started to kind of overwhelm me this week when Phil (Hicks) wrote the article at 699. It started to creep into my thoughts, and I started not to let it all of this time, because you don’t want to coach for a number for your own self. That’s not what this is about. This is about kids and getting them to be successful. That kind of crept in this week for a little bit. Now that it’s done, I’m proud of all of the teams and the kids I’ve coached. I couldn’t tell them all thank you enough.
“We’ll get through this tonight and worry about 701 next. You’re only as good as your next game. I am proud to be here and win that game. It means a lot to me to win that game at Tyler Junior College.”
A total of 405 of those victories came while Marquis was coaching at Tyler Junior College. He also coached at Indian Hills Community College and Marshalltown Community College, both in Iowa.
“I’ve been very fortunate to work at good places for good people, people that have cared about having good kids and good students that didn’t sell things out for talent or any sort of thing,” Marquis said. “That’s what has been so much fun with this group, because they’ve been such good students. I’m very proud of them.”
Two of Marquis’ former players from his teams at Marshalltown were in attendance on Saturday. Marquis’ father, Carl, was in the stands. Marquis’ son, McKade, who coaches across town at UT Tyler, came over following the Patriots’ home game on Saturday. Marquis’ son, Mitch, was on the bench with him as his assistant coach.
Mitch acknowledged the achievement in two separate tweets on Saturday night.
Been blessed to have played a small part as a player and as a coach in this. Love ya pops! https://t.co/a7ra9CRHRt— Mitch Marquis (@MitchMarquis1) February 12, 2023
Also, huge shoutout to all his/our players present and past. He would not be here without you, nor would I. Love all of you and appreciate all of you! https://t.co/1Et5AE26Vl— Mitch Marquis (@MitchMarquis1) February 12, 2023
“Been blessed to have played a small part as a player and as a coach in this. Love ya pops!” Mitch tweeted. “Also, huge shoutout to all his/our players present and past. He would not be here without you, nor would I. Love all of you and appreciate all of you!”
Among the many players Marquis has coached over the years includes Jimmy Butler, who currently plays in the NBA for the Miami Heat.
But whether he’s coaching an All-American or the fourth guy off the bench, Marquis coaches every one of his players hard and with love. He made sure to mention two of the Apaches’ bench pieces — East Texans Matt Wade and Makel Johnson — for their contributions postgame.
“I said Matt and Makel were starting to play better at practice, and they played great for us again tonight, which gives us a little more depth on our bench,” Marquis said.
Wade, who played at Tyler Legacy High School, finished with 5 points and four rebounds. Johnson, from Center High School, added a 3-pointer.
“It was a tough night for our bigs, because they didn’t have bigs, so we played a little smaller, and I think we were effective," Marquis said. "And of course CJ and Marcus are the real deal and have been all year.”
Corey Camper Jr. finished with 21 points, five rebounds and four assists. Marcus Rigsby Jr. had 18 points, five rebounds, five steals and two blocks. Dariyus Woodson put in 12 points. Rigsby and Woodson both hit three triples.
The score was tied at 7 early before the Apaches went on a 10-0 run. Rigsby and Woods both hit threes in the run. A 6-0 Paris run later in the half cut the score to 27-26 before Camper outscored Paris 7-2 in the final 2:53 to give TJC a 34-28 lead at halftime.
Rigsby opened the second half with a triple on an assist by Camper to push the score to 37-28.
With TJC up 43-36 after a bucket by Ronald Holmes, who had all of Paris’ field goals in the first nine minutes of the second half, the Apaches went on a 10-0 run with another three apiece from Rigsby and Woodson.
Threes by Wade and Johnson helped the Apaches build their lead to 67-44 with 3:06 remaining.
“I’m just so thrilled for our kids to get that win,” Marquis said. “It says a lot about those kids’ character, because we bounced back after that performance the other night, so I’m obviously very proud of them.”
The Apaches lost at rival Trinity Valley 91-71 on Wednesday — their seventh defeat in nine games entering Saturday.
Ronald Holmes led Paris (10-16, 6-9) with 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds on Saturday.
Randy Crosby and Amir Locus added 4 points each for the Apaches, and Crosby had seven rebounds and four assists before exiting early with an injury.
TJC (13-12, 6-9) will host Navarro at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday before playing at Kilgore on Feb. 18.