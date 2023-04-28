Former Mount Enterprise standout Kendre Miller was selected in the third round (71st overall) of the NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints on Friday night.
Miller, a running back out of TCU, Miller carried the ball 224 times for 1,399 yards and 17 touchdowns this season for the national finalist Horned Frogs.
Miller played at a Class 2A high school in a town of fewer than 500 people. He was a three-star recruit by 247Sports Composite and was ranked as the No. 1,616 recruit and No. 125 athlete in the nation in the Class of 2020 while holding offers from TCU, UTSA, Southern Miss and Wyoming.
Miller is the second East Texan selected so far in this year’s draft, joining West Rusk’s Tyree Wilson (Texas Tech), who went No. 7 overall in the first round to the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday.