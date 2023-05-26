Motorists will see an increased presence of law enforcement in high-traffic crash areas throughout the Memorial Day weekend.
The Tyler Police Department will have additional officers monitoring the roadways from Friday to Monday by utilizing STEP, or the Selective Traffic Enforcement Program.
The STEP grant from the Texas Department of Transportation focuses on reducing crashes and crash-related injuries and deaths. It pays for overtime by law enforcement to reduce the incidence of speeding, driving while intoxicated, failure to use occupant restraint systems, intersection traffic control violations and to enforce state and local ordinances on cellular and texting devices.
“With increased traffic in the city and at Lake Tyler for the Memorial Day weekend, these officers will be specifically watching for impaired or intoxicated drivers,” said Andy Erbaugh, Tyler PD Public Information Officer. “We want everyone to enjoy the Memorial Day holiday. Please be responsible and don’t drink and drive.”