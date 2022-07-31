Mosaic Market brought out unique local vendors that offered baked goods, art, clothes, jewelry and more Saturday morning.
The market is held on the last Saturday in summer months. True Vine Brewing Co. hosts the event and offers drinks and brunch from Sola Bread Co.
Among those at the market was Ezer Snacks, a healthy snack small business. All products from the business are vegan, gluten free and have no refined sugar. They have a one-minute protein cake that you add water and microwave and edible protein cookie dough that you can eat or bake.
Owner Brittany Suell created the snacks for moms who are looking for better things for their kids to eat. Suell said all of their snacks are made with ingredients that are natural and fuel your body.
Suell said she started the business because she is a mom with four kids.
“Just seeing how so many snacks are geared toward children but they’re also empty calories or full of dyes, full of sugar, so we wanted to create a snack line that was sugar free,” Suell said. “From there we started developing snacks that could help other moms.”
Ezer snacks ships all over the U.S and their products can be found at https://ezersnacks.com/. They also serve their edible protein cookie dough in Tyler at Cafe 1948 and at Brady’s Coffee.
Bar Top Soaps, a handmade soap business, was also selling at the market. They sell mostly natural soaps with essential oils but also use things like goat milk, beer, aloe, coffee and more in their soaps.
Owner Gretchen Laird said she always had an interest in making soaps. She said she started five years ago and was hooked.
“I strive to make a quality product that people can enjoy,” Laird said.
Laird started selling to the public a year ago.
“It’s a hobby of mine that I get to use to have a creative outlook,” Laird said.
Bar Top Soaps can be found at www.facebook.com/BarTopSoaps.
Another business at the market was Comfort in Chaos Design Co. Owner, Jenna Hamill, sells vintage home decor, clothing and handmade bracelets with custom names or words. Hamill also sells at other vintage markets.
Hamill said her business evolved over the years because she had collected so much and it was overrunning her house. She decided to branch out to markets and selling.
“We just love to collect used items that have lived a full life and be able to stage them so that they can find a new home and repurpose instead of them ending up in waste,” Hamill said.
Comfort in Chaos Design Co. can be found at https://www.facebook.com/Comfort-in-Chaos-Market-110126891603748/.
One of the jewelry businesses featured at the event was Lauren Ferrell Designs.
Claire Fisher, who runs the booth, said Mosaic Market is always a successful market for them.
The business sells permanent bracelets, a trendy jewelry item that is welded onto a person and doesn't have a clasp or come off. Their store is located at 1405 Troup Hwy, Tyler.