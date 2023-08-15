As the August heat continues, the Churches Serving Schools organization and Brookshire Grocery Company (BGC) partnered to supply more than 60,000 bottles of water to Tyler ISD bus drivers before the start of the school year. Thanks to the generous donation, school buses will have cases of water for drivers to access on their multi-routes each day.
“We are beyond grateful for this donation for our Tyler ISD bus drivers,” said Tyler ISD Chief Communications Officer Jennifer Hines. “They are the first person thousands of our students see every school day and the last person they see when the school day ends.”
According to Tyler ISD, the bus drivers travel more than 7,500 miles daily, covering Tyler ISD’s 193 square mile school district.
“This incredible gesture means so much to each and every one of them,” Hines said.
Churches Serving Schools received recognition as the 2021-2022 Success Partner of the Year for Tyler ISD. The organization assists faculty, staff, students and families in Tyler public schools through volunteerism, donations and service.
“Our organization creates a unified effort of churches from different denominations coming together for a great cause,” said Glenwood Church of Christ’s Andy Albright. “We hope that more churches see how easy it is to get involved in directly impacting our schools on a daily and as-needed basis and join our group.”
The organization’s members who supplied pallets of bottled water include Glenwood Church of Christ, Flint Baptist Church, Marvin Methodist Church, Shiloh Road Church of Christ, Southside Baptist Church, Cross Pointe Church, First Baptist Church, South Spring Baptist Church, Pollard United Methodist Church, Friendly Baptist Church, Green Acres Baptist Church, Rose Heights Church, and Central Baptist Church.
Any church wishing to join the group can contact Albright at andyalbright82@yahoo.com.
Brookshire Grocery Co. partnered on this cause because their No. 1 focus is people, the company said. The company is dedicated to making a difference in its stores and the communities it serves. Each year, BGC donates back to communities through organizations supporting hunger relief, education, health, family wellbeing, first responders, military and veterans.