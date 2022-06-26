More than 100 people marched for women's rights and protested the U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Two days after the move to end the constitutional right to abortion, East Texans gathered at the downtown Tyler square and walked the sidewalks with signs in tow Sunday.

Friday's 6-3 decision will leave abortion restrictions up to the state. As of Sept. 1, 2021, abortion is illegal in Texas once a fetal heartbeat can be detected. Now, the state's trigger law will go into effect in the coming weeks that bans all abortions from the moment of fertilization, except in rare cases to save the life of a pregnant patient or prevent “substantial impairment of major bodily function," according to the Texas Tribune.

Sunday's protest was organized by Erin Bailey, who said she got sick to her stomach when she heard about the Roe v. Wade overturn and set up the protest immediately.

Bailey said she put on the event because she had to.

“If we don't get out and speak up and make sure we’re seen and heard, they’re gonna think they won,” Bailey said. “They took away our rights. This isn't OK with anybody, it shouldn't be OK with anybody. Nobody should be celebrating this at all.”

Bailey said this is going to ruin all the work advocates did years ago.

“I grew up having these rights and now they are being taken away,” Bailey said. “I have a 6-year-old daughter -- six. She’s not even going to get an option to do anything with her own body.”

Roe v. Wade is important to Bailey on a personal level because she is a rape survivor, she said.

“A guy broke into my home and raped me at gun point for over an hour,” Bailey said. “I would have never been OK with keeping a child if he got me pregnant… there's no way I could have.”

Bailey told protesters to scream and get loud and angry.

“We can get raped but we can't get an abortion now?” Bailey said. “...They are telling us what we have to do, not what we can do, but what we have to do with our bodies. How is this OK with anybody? Anybody at all?”

Bailey and other protesters encouraged everyone to vote.

“If we don't get out there and vote this season, we’re not doing anything,” Bailey said.

Protesters took turns speaking out and sharing their own personal stories. They also shared how they are feeling after Roe v. Wade has been overturned, why it’s important and what needs to be changed.

Protester Linda Ayers said she graduated from high school the year Roe v. Wade passed.

“It was just a big relief,” Ayers said. “You knew you had options. You would be able to finish college if something happened… So many people just a few years older than me, friends a few years older than me, didn't get to finish college [and] didn't get to do those things.”

She said the decision will change women's lives in a bad way and feels like to be a completely equal citizen of this country, women need to be able to choose reproductive rights that work for them.

“Women's lives are as important as the lives of a fetus,” Ayers said.

Doug Dickerson spoke out and said no "old white men" make decisions about his daughters.

“This should not be right with any man,” Dickerson said. “No other man decides what happens to my daughter. No other man…besides me and her mother, no.”

Allyson Runk said she is very angry and said others should be too.

“This affects everyone, it’s almost to the point where I just don't know what to say because I’m so angry,” Runk said.

Runk said with things like school shootings, baby formula shortages and more, it is almost like the government wants people to have babies during such an economically challenging time.

“It hurts to know I don't matter in my governmental system,” Runk said.

Hector Garza said he is protesting to support women.

“I think the Supreme Court made a terrible decision,” Garza said. “I think that this should strictly lie in a female's hands, in a woman's hands. It's their choice. Whether I agree with abortion or not, this is strictly a female's choice.”

Delia Gray said what has happened is not right.

“Men shouldn't make laws like this because men can't tell us what to do with our bodies,” Gray said. “And the old white men are the ones who start all this, so I'm here in solidarity with other women.”

Mekenzie Lowden spoke out about what it was like growing up in the foster care system where she experienced many hardships.

“I don't understand how the country wants to have these babies be born but they don't want to put in the effort to make sure these babies are taken care of and loved and in a stable environment, and it's just not fair,” Lowden said.

Lowden said she has three daughters.

“God forbid one of them be raped or something [but] what do we do about that?,” Lowden said. “And how do I explain to them well, now they have nothing. They have no options. It's tragic and it’s cruel and it’s unjust.”

Bailey hopes that people can get a little power back by protesting.

“We were stripped of a lot and for us to be able to come out here and do this and have people see and hear us, that gives us back just a little bit,” Bailey said.

Those in support of the high court's decision say the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision was wrong from the start and abortion shouldn't have ever been a constitutional right.

After the news of Friday's ruling, Rep. Matt Schaefer (R-Tyler) told the Tyler Morning Telegraph he believes banning abortion was a move done right in Texas and an opportunity to protect unborn babies and speak about “what it means to be created in God’s image.”