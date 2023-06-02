One thing Congressman Nathaniel Moran wanted to establish immediately upon serving in Congress was that he is a fiscal conservative.
After voting against the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023 passed by the House on Wednesday night and the Senate late Thursday, Moran feels he is living up to that title.
“Those who have known me over the last two decades know that I am both a fiscal and social conservative, and I have always done my best to promote policies that reflect these values," Moran said. "I intend to continue this at the federal level, and although I understand that the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023 seeks to do this as well, it simply did not go far enough at this critical juncture for me to support its passage.”
Along with allowing the opportunity to reflect his own values, Moran said his 'no' vote also helped him represent East Texans.
"This vote ... allowed me to reflect the overwhelming voices of those that weighed in on this decision that are Congressional District 1 constituents," Moran said.
Most calls, emails and texts Moran received on this issue over the last 48 hours before the vote asked him to vote against the bill.
"That's important because one of the things that I've committed to do is to be the voice of the constituents," he said. "I'm casting that vote on behalf of all 767,000 constituents in Congressional District 1."
Moran believes spending in Washington, D.C. is out of control.
"... And as a result, so is our national debt," Moran said.
This is also something he hears from East Texans, he said.
“As I travel across East Texans, two primary topics are consistently brought up – the lack of security at our southern border and frustration over the runaway government’s spending, which has caused out-of-control inflation," Moran said.
Moran said this ever-growing debt, "along with our annual deficit spending and overwhelming mandatory spending programs, prevents Congress from addressing critical issues such as increasing border security, investing more in veterans and military readiness, and reducing the tax burdens on American families and businesses."
Moran said there were some good aspects of the bill, but ultimately "the First District of Texas demands – and deserves – more."
"I certainly understand that there are some good aspects to it, but I believe strongly that this was a time to send a message as we roll into the appropriations process that we need to work harder and dig deeper to cut more of our spending and to stop the debt from continuing to roll as quickly as it has," Moran said.
He said he wanted to see cuts in non-defense, non-veteran discretionary spending, more COVID funds rescinded and the $80 billion that was allocated to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) rolled back.
"This bill simply was able to push back on the IRS agents for one year, but it wasn't a permanent rollback of what the president authorized last year," Moran said. "I would like to see a permanent rollback of all the funding for those 87,000 IRS agents, who no doubt are going to come after middle-class Americans."
There were some new requirements for social programs, but there could have been more.
"It's a matter of degree when you look across the board. There were certainly some cuts and regulatory reforms," Moran said. "Some of that language needs to be cleaned up … When you look at the reining in the executive branch and their ability to spend through administrative actions, we have some language in this bill that prevents them from doing that. Still, there's also some waiver language that can get them around that, so I was concerned with some of the holes in the bill's drafting."
If the bill's language were more straightforward and concise, Moran may have leaned toward voting for it.
"I would have liked to see a shorter time period or an absolute number because right now, it's the debt ceilings raised till January 2025 under this bill, and there's not a hard number associated with that," he said. "The Limit, Save, Grow bill that we passed was $1.5 trillion of an increase, estimated to be more than $4.5 trillion. That seems like too much."
While some Republicans are questioning Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy, Moran said McCarthy has shown incredible leadership over the past six months.
"I applaud him for the way he has navigated a very narrow majority in the House and for his strategy and forcing the Democrats to come to the table to negotiate on Republican terms," he said. "I applaud Speaker McCarthy for his efforts."
The next step is the appropriations process. This year, Republicans are determined to pass 12 separate appropriations bills.
"We need to ensure that as we go through the appropriations process that we are doing our very best in this divided Congress to force Democrats to continue to limit spending and to cut government overreach," he said. "Beyond that, we can continue to develop legislation and long-term spending cuts to work toward a balanced budget. We need a balanced budget amendment in our Constitution."
Congress is focused on the appropriations bills.
"We all recognize that we have to stick together to continue to fight back against the Biden Administration; it's overreach, it's overspending," he said. "The next battleground for that are these 12 appropriations bills where we can continue to work on behalf of the people of East Texas."
Moran doesn't anticipate the bill having difficulty passing in the U.S. Senate.
"That would be my guess, but I wasn't a born prognosticator, and my real job is to focus on those things I can control and what I can control was my vote last night on behalf of the people of East Texas, and that's what I did. Beyond that, we've gotta let everybody else make their decisions and control their sphere," Moran said.
The Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023 was introduced by Congressman Patrick McHenry of North Carolina after several weeks of negotiations between the White House and McCarthy, following warnings from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen that the United States would default on its current debts if the debt ceiling is not raised.