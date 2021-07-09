Patrick Mahomes, Whitehouse native and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, is tied for 44th after Friday’s first round of the 32nd Annual American Century Golf Championship in Stateline, Nevada.
Mahomes carded a plus 4 in the modified Stableford system. He is tied with boxer Canelo and singer/songwriter Justin Timberlake. They are playing on the Edgwood Tahoe South Course (par 72, 6,709 yards).
Former Dallas Stars hockey superstar and Hall of Famer Mike Modano and former Atlanta Braves pitcher and member of the National Baseball Hall of Famer John Smoltz are tied for the lead with plus 25.
Modano had a round of 73, but holed out from 205 yards on the par-5 18th hole for the first albatross in American Century Championship history. The double eagle gave him 10 points. On 16 and 17, Modano had birdies.
Dallas Stars alternate captain Joe Pavelski and actor Jack Wagner are tied for third with 24 points.
Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry is eighth with 21 points, followed by two-time winner and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo (20 points). Curry shot a 71 while Romo had a 73.
Smoltz is chasing his first career win in this event. This year marks his 12th appearance in the American Century Championship. His best finish was a tie for second place in 2010. The 54-year-old came in third place last year.
Mardy Fish, the 2020 champion, is in the mix after the first day of competition. The retired tennis player is in 13th place with 18 points.
The broadcast schedule is: Saturday (1:30 p.m., NBC; encore 9 p.m. GOLF) and Sunday (1:30 p.m., NBC; encore 9 p.m. GOLF).
The 54-hole tournament uses the modified Stableford format. Points are awarded as follows: 10 points for a double eagle, 8 points for a hole-in-one, 3 points for a birdie, 1 point for par, no points for bogey, and minus 2 for double bogey.
The tournament raises funds for local and national charities. It also has a purse of $600,000 with a first-place prize of $125,000.
Mahomes shot an 85 overall but was able to end his day on a high note with his lone birdie on the par-five 18th hole.
Mahomes played his round with Timberlake and KC teammate Travis Kelce, who scored minus 10 and is tied with former Dallas Cowboys running back and Pro Football Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith.
Just ahead of Curry in a tie for fifth at 23 are former NBAer Vinny Del Negro, former LPGA star Annika Sorenstam and former Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Kyle Williams. Tied for 10th behind Curry and Romo at 19 points are former NBAer Ray Allen, former MLB pitcher and three-time winner of the event Mark Mulder and former MLB knuckleballer Tim Wakefield.
Some other players entered include: T21, Steph Curry’s father Dell Curry (13 points); T29, Aaron Rodgers (9); T36, Roger Clemens (7); T36, Steph Curry’s brother and Dell Curry’s son, Seth Curry (7); T75, Doug Flutie (minus 12); T81, Charles Barkley (minus 16); T86, Demarcus Ware (minus 22); and 88, Al Michaels (minus 31).