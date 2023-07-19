Tyler Police Department said it was notified Wednesday morning that Tarhondia Jackson had shown up at the Department of Family and Protective Services office in Tyler and turned over 11-month-old Jamar Ross.
Jamar is now in the custody of Child Protective Services. Tarhondia Jackson, 26, was arrested on a charge from another offense and has been booked into the Smith County Jail.
The Tyler Police Department said it wants to thank the citizens of Tyler and surrounding areas for all of the tips called in and the media for sharing the information.
Previously, a Smith County judge had issued an Amber Alert for the child after Child Protective Services could not locate the child, Tyler police said Tuesday afternoon.
Tyler Police Department received a report from CPS at 1:30 p.m. July 14 that the agency would take Ross into their custody from a residence in Tyler. The child was not at the home and was believed to be with Tarhondia Jackson.