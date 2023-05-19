ARLINGTON — AJ Minter had visited Globe Life Field in Arlington twice before the Atlanta Braves’ three-game series with the Texas Rangers from May 15 through 17, but for the Tyler native who grew up a Rangers fan and attended games across the street at Globe Life Park, pitching in his home state is an experience which never gets old.
“No, it doesn’t. I didn’t get to pitch last year when we came to Rangers. Did get to pitch in the World Series, which is great, so hopefully this year everyone gets to see me pitch,” Minter, who had about 25 friends and family in the stands for each game, said.
On Wednesday, the Braves got a come-from-behind 6-5 win against the Rangers to take two of three in the series, Atlanta’s first series win in Arlington since 2003. In the bottom of the seventh, Minter came on in after Marcus Semien had tripled. He surrendered an inherited run when Corey Seager plated Semien with a long sacrifice fly to center, but retired both batters he faced on four pitches.
This season, he is 2-5 with a 7.78 ERA in 21 appearances with seven saves, numbers which are a big contrast from those he posted in 2022 (5-4, 2.06 ERA in 75 appearances with five saves), but Minter isn’t panicking.
“You can sit there and try to figure everything out. Sometimes you just have to sit back and look at the bigger picture,” said Minter, a Brook Hill School graduate who played at Texas A&M.
“Am I throwing strikes? Getting ahead of guys? I’m doing a pretty good job of that. I’ve done the exact same thing I did last year and that was my mentality last year. I’m going to throw it in the zone and see if these guys can hit it. To be honest, they couldn’t hit it last year. This year, same mentality but they are hitting it. Yes, I could be making better pitches, everything’s been a little more middle/middle than I would like, but I’m still going to be aggressive. I’m going to throw it in the zone and make these guys put it in play.”
However, Minter realizes that baseball, both for pitchers and for position players, is a game of failure. A second-round pick of the Braves in 2015, he made his big-league debut in August 2017 with a scoreless inning against Seattle, striking out two and needing only 13 pitches in his debut.
But one skill he had to learn quickly was how to handle failure as a big-leaguer, a lesson driven home particularly hard in 2021 when he was demoted to Triple-A Gwinnett during the season. Minter went to the minors on a mission, focused on what he had to do to return to Atlanta and did exactly that. That fall, the Braves won the World Series.
“Baseball can be a cruel sport, it can humble you and make you sit there and scratch your head about things, make you lose confidence,” he said. “I’ve been through it before. I’ve been sent to Triple-A. My mentality is just I’ve been through this, I can do it again. It’s still early in the season. I’m glad that I’m getting this out of the way hopefully, just figure it out.”
Earlier in his career, he didn’t handle failure particularly well. However, like most successful big leaguers he realized that having a thick skin is essential along with a mentality that sometimes even if he does everything right, he can still fail due to something beyond his control like a missed call by an umpire or a fluke play.
Brian Snitker is the only manager Minter has known as a big leaguer. The baseball lifer has been around the game long enough to know that ebbs and flows are the norm throughout the course of a 162-game marathon and has full confidence that Minter will return to top form.
“This is a long season. These guys have weathered a lot of storms over the course of their careers,” Snitker said. “Yeah, I think he will [come out of this]. Right now, it’s like every ball that’s put in play seems like it finds a hole. It’s like if an umpire maybe calls one a little bit [off], then he starts wanting to be too fine. It’s tough. It’s really tough. He’s a really good pitcher and his stuff’s still really good. He’s just going to have to figure it out [by] going through it.”
Being part of an organization like the Braves, one known for stability and one which many other MLB teams try to emulate, has been a huge plus for Minter, who is in his ninth season under the Atlanta umbrella.
“The saying is if it isn’t broke, don’t fix it. [Snitker], he’s a prime example of what an Atlanta Brave is,” he said. “He’s been in this organization for 50 years and knows what it means to put on this ‘A’ every day.
“We don’t wear sunglasses on the front of our hat. We wear them on the back to respect the former players and what they’ve done for this organization, to keep it moving forward. I feel like we are if not the best organization in baseball right now, everyone is modeling us. It starts from the top. It starts from the front office, GM, manager, coaching staff. These guys, they’ve set the bar high.”
Thus far, Minter has 17 games of postseason experience, including three appearances in the 2021 World Series. And with the Braves again looking like a serious contender in the National League, another taste of postseason baseball appears imminent.
“Oh, it’s addicting-the postseason atmosphere, October baseball. That’s what you play for,” he said. “That’s what makes this 162-game season worthwhile. Winning just one postseason game just makes it all worth it.”
Stephen Hunt is a freelance writer based in Frisco.