Built from the ground up, the Fly Trap has opened its doors with goals to be more than a regular store for the East Texas community.
The business has a mission to provide unity in the area, be a platform for local minority-owned businesses and an art outlet for creatives.
What started as an assisting partnership among co-owners of the Fly Trap, Sky Singleton, and Kianna Garcia, it eventually became bigger and the need to open a physical store was a must for the launching of the business.
“She was supposed to help me get some of my orders out and it didn’t happen that way. We both saw our vision and it got too big for us to be working from her house to my house so we were like ‘let's get a store,” said Singleton.
What does the Fly Trap sell? Singleton and Garcia said there’s not a specific item that is focused on at the store and customers can ask for anything that will allow paint to stick on.
Customers can ask for hand-painted clothing items, canvas, shoes, items, walls, digital art customization, and also restoration of shoes, which is what Singleton said it’s really popular for the store at the moment.
“Restoration is a really big thing for us right now. There’s a lot of sneakerheads (people who love shoes) in the Tyler and East Texas area. When you pay $200 or $300 for shoes you don’t want to throw it away because they may be dirty, scuffed or they’re torn. You bring them to us and we clean them. We can remove oxide which is the yellowing in shoes, color match so if there’s a big color patch missing, clean, and all sorts of stuff like that,” she said.
Singleton is a Tyler resident and had her own shoe customization business for a while called SkyKickz Custom where she hand-painted items and shoes. She then met Garcia, a newly East Texas resident who moved to the area from California a year ago.
Both are artists and have always been on the creative side since they were young, they said. Singleton and Garcia said they hit it off really fast as they both have a passion for art and decided to build a partnership on a business.
The Fly Trap came to life within two weeks, said Singleton.
“A straight American dream,” she said. "We said ‘let's do this, we have the money, let's put it up and work everything up ourselves.”’
Once the area was provided, both put in work to bring the store together from hand-painting the walls, and even the floors, Singleton said.
Now since the Fly Trap came to life, both are able to mesh their unique artistic skills together and provide more for customers.
“We have our own styles so they kinda came together where we had more to offer everybody,” Garcia said.
Garcia considers her painting style as realistic and Singleton is under the cartoon side but both forms are delivered through hand painting.
“I love the imperfections of hand painting because it's not like a perfect straight line. You’re going to see the brush stroke, you’re going to see it was hand painted,” Singleton said.
Singleton said the mission of the Fly Trap is aimed to not only showcase their own talent but also spotlight other businesses and creatives in the community.
“Not everything here is ours, we’re actually promoting local minority-owned businesses,” she said. “We’re really trying to create a culture and a safe space for other minorities to be able to bring their products in and sell them as well.”
“We want to give them a platform and for them to be able to expand their business. We want to see everyone eat,’’ Garcia added.
With unity in mind, Singleton said she hopes the store creates an outlet for the minority community and showcases the need to stay together.
“We are here, we are locally-owned and we’re giving other people an opportunity and we want to get into the community and do what we can. We want to give back, progress, and build up the minority community in a positive manner,” she said.
Other businesses currently being showcased in the store are all from East Texans minorities, Singleton said.
Itsthebeads4me, local jewelry store, Emotional Club from Longview, Get Scented Candles, Narco Nails, and J Smith perfume and handbags, are the names of the businesses customers can find at the shop.
Singleton also mentioned that as the goal of being an outlet for others and as an “open space” for the community, she invites artists to bring in their art to the store in order to assist with their business or even help showcase their talent.
The artistic duo mentioned that the community can expect a lot coming up from the artistic outlet.
“We’re actually hosting an urban fashion show coming up with urban street wear, it’s going to be really cool,” Singleton said.
Garcia mentioned that during the upcoming events, you can also expect a spotlight for local performers and musicians as a way to spread their music.
Singleton mentioned there’s also the upcoming ‘Kickz4Kidz’ project which will cater to children, especially when going back to school that will allow them to have customized and restored shoes for an affordable price.
The Fly Trap is currently having a two-week turnaround time for customized items and the base price for shoes is currently starting at $175. The price among items depends on added assets and the amount of customization the customer would like.
To make orders and ask questions about customized items, you can find the business at 10554 State Highway 64 in Tyler and under @theflytrapclothingstore on Facebook.