Multiple medals were won by area athletes at the UIL State Track and Field Meet on Thursday at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.
Plus, West Rusk won the Class 3A boys team title with 44 points and Gilmer won the 4A boys crown with 58 points. Lindale was fifth with 32 points
Lindale sophomore Colter Maya was flying like an Eagle. Actually, he was speeding along, capturing the gold medal in the 400-meter dash in a time 47.78 seconds.
Jefferson’s Luke McMullen dashed to the Class 3A 100-meter dash with a clocking of 10.51. He also won the 200 meters (21.23). Andon Mata of West Rusk was second in the 200 (21.68).
Gilmer’s Will Henderson won the Class 4A boys 100-meter dash at 10.28. Lindale’s Brett Maya was fourth (10.66).
The West Rusk 4x200 relay team won the Class 3A event in 1:27.12. Members include: Ty’Mitchric Harper, Geremiah Smith, William Jackson and Andon Mata.
Gilmer won the Class 4A 4x100 relay with a time of 41.15. Members include: Tyson Wilson, Rohan Fluellen, Ta’Erik Tate and Will Henderson. Lindale was fifth at 42.36 (Michael Shannon, Colter Maya, Kaden Baze, Brett Maya).
The Buckeyes also won the Class 4A 4x200 in 1:25.90 with Wilson, Fluellen, Tate and Henderson running.
Lindale’s Justin Seekford won silver in the boys pole vault in Class 4A with a height of 15 feet.
Winnsboro’s David Soto, a UT Tyler signee, captured an early silver medal in the boys 3,200-meter run in Class 3A with a time of nine minutes and 12.85 seconds on Thursday morning. Soto also claimed third in 1600 meters (4:19.20).
Silver was the medal for Kilgore’s Matthew Tyeskie in the 110-meter hurdles. He had a time of 13.90.
Gladewater’s Kamryn Floyd was second in the 3A girls 200-meters (24.24).
Bullard’s Garrett Nuckolls took bronze in the boys high jump in Class 4A with a height of 6-6. Nuckolls won the Class 4A high jump in 2022 with a height of 6-8. The winning height this year was 6-10 by Cyrus Mahan of Van Alstyne. Canyon West Plains’ Brycen Williams was second at 6-8.
Chapel Hill’s Emery Crayton earned a bronze medal in the boys 3,200-meter run in Class 4A with a time of 9:21.67.
Malakoff’s Rayona Runnels, a University of North Texas signee, earned bronze in the girls long jump in Class 3A with a jump of 18-4.
West Rusk’s Calvin Mason took bronze in the boys discus in Class 3A with a throw of 156-2.
Canton’s Hannah Cade captured bronze in the Class 4A girls 100-meter hurdles (14.57).
Lindale’s Brett Maya placed third in the 200-meters at 21.07. Palestine’s Dreylon Spurlock was fifth (21.50).
Kilgore’s Jackson Harris placed fourth in the boys shot put in Class 4A with a distance of 55-0.
In boys 300-meter hurdles in Class 3A, Harmony’s Chance Higgins was fourth (39.47).
Harmony’s Rendi Seahorn placed fifth in the girls high jump in Class 3A with a height of 5-2.
Winnsboro’s Hayden Deaton placed fifth in the boys high jump in Class 3A with a height of 6-4.
In the Class 3A boys 800-meters, Palestine Westwood’s Jonathan Trejo was fifth (1:58.33).
Winnsboro’s Faith Acker placed sixth in the girls shot put in Class 3A with a distance of 38-1.25.
In the Class 3A girls 100-meter hurdles, Malakoff’s Rylann Loper was sixth (15.07).
Winona’s 3A 4x400 boys relay was sixth (3:24.64). Members include: Elijah Bergin, Justin Johnson, Nathaniel Hampton and Jakai Timmons.
Gilmer was sixth in the 4A 4x400 with a time of 3:20.99 (Tate, Fluellen, Connor Dodd, Jamar Byrd).
Sabine’s Sam Black placed seventh in the boys discus in Class 3A with a throw of 152-5.
Bullard’s Carly Tucker placed eighth in the girls long jump in Class 4A with a jump of 17-1.75.
Canton’s Chantson Prox placed eighth in the boys long jump in Class 4A with a jump of 21-7.5.
Troup’s Trae Davis placed eighth in the boys triple jump in Class 3A with a distance of 42-10.5.
Malakoff’s D’Asia Fulton placed eighth in the girls discus in Class 3A with a throw of 116-11.
Canton’s Miguel Arce placed ninth in the boys 3,200-meter run in Class 4A with a time of 9:39.24.