Multiple medals were won by area athletes at the UIL State Track and Field Meet on Thursday at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.
Plus, West Rusk won the Class 3A boys team title with 44 points and Gilmer won the 4A boys crown with 58 points. Lindale was fifth with 32 points.
Lindale sophomore Colter Maya was flying like an Eagle. Actually, he was speeding along, capturing the gold medal in the 400-meter dash in a time 47.78 seconds.
Jefferson’s Luke McMullen dashed to the Class 3A 100-meter dash with a clocking of 10.51. He also won the 200 meters (21.23). Andon Mata of West Rusk was second in the 200 (21.68).
Gilmer’s Will Henderson won the Class 4A boys 100-meter dash at 10.28. Lindale’s Brett Maya was fourth (10.66).
The West Rusk 4x200 relay team won the Class 3A event in 1:27.12. Members include: Ty’Mitchric Harper, Geremiah Smith, William Jackson and Andon Mata.
Gilmer won the Class 4A 4x100 relay with a time of 41.15. Members include: Tyson Wilson, Rohan Fluellen, Ta’Erik Tate and Will Henderson. Lindale was fifth at 42.36 (Michael Shannon, Colter Maya, Kaden Baze, Brett Maya).
The Buckeyes also won the Class 4A 4x200 in 1:25.90 with Wilson, Fluellen, Tate and Henderson running.
Lindale’s Justin Seekford won silver in the boys pole vault in Class 4A with a height of 15-0.
Winnsboro’s David Soto, a UT Tyler signee, captured an early silver medal in the boys 3,200-meter run in Class 3A with a time of 9:12.85 on Thursday morning. Soto also claimed third in 1,600 meters (4:19.20).
Silver was the medal for Kilgore’s Matthew Tyeskie in the 110-meter hurdles. He had a time of 13.90. Tyeskie was ninth in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 42.91.
Gladewater’s Kamryn Floyd was second in the 3A girls 200-meters (24.24).
West Rusk's Calvin Mason took silver in the boys shot put in Class 3A with a distance of 57-5.50. Mason also took bronze in the boys discus in Class 3A with a throw of 156-2.
Bullard’s Garrett Nuckolls took bronze in the boys high jump in Class 4A with a height of 6-6. Nuckolls won the Class 4A high jump in 2022 with a height of 6-8. The winning height this year was 6-10 by Cyrus Mahan of Van Alstyne.
Chapel Hill’s Emery Crayton earned a bronze medal in the boys 3,200-meter run in Class 4A with a time of 9:21.67.
Malakoff’s Rayona Runnels, a University of North Texas signee, earned bronze in the girls long jump in Class 3A with a jump of 18-4.
Canton’s Hannah Cade captured bronze in the Class 4A girls 100-meter hurdles (14.57). She also placed sixth in the girls pole vault in Class 4A with a height of 12-0.
Lindale’s Brett Maya placed third in the 200-meters in Class 4A at 21.07. Palestine’s Dreylon Spurlock was fifth (21.50).
In the Class 4A boys discus, Gilmer's Lucas Cano was third (167-6), followed by Kilgore's Peyton Christian (165-9) at fourth and Kilgore's Braydon Nelson at fifth (165-1).
Kilgore’s Jackson Harris placed fourth in the boys shot put in Class 4A with a distance of 55-0.
In boys 300-meter hurdles in Class 3A, Harmony’s Chance Higgins was fourth (39.47).
Harmony’s Rendi Seahorn placed fifth in the girls high jump in Class 3A with a height of 5-2.
Winnsboro’s Hayden Deaton placed fifth in the boys high jump in Class 3A with a height of 6-4.
In the Class 3A boys 800-meters, Palestine Westwood’s Jonathan Trejo was fifth (1:58.33).
Winnsboro’s Faith Acker placed sixth in the girls shot put in Class 3A with a distance of 38-1.25.
In the Class 3A girls 100-meter hurdles, Malakoff’s Rylann Loper was sixth (15.07). Loper placed seventh in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 45.87.
Winona’s 3A 4x400 boys relay was sixth (3:24.64). Members include: Elijah Bergin, Justin Johnson, Nathaniel Hampton and Jakai Timmons.
Gilmer was sixth in the 4A 4x400 with a time of 3:20.99 (Tate, Fluellen, Connor Dodd, Jamar Byrd).
West Rusk's boys 4x100 relay team of Ty'Mitchric Harper, Geremiah Smith, William Jackson and Andon Mata placed sixth with a time of 42.15.
Jacksonville's Jazmyne White placed seventh in the girls triple jump in Class 4A with a time of 36-4.5.
Mineola's girls 4x400 relay team of Raylie Peebles, Shylah Kratzmeyer, Tanner Hartzog and Carmen Carrasco placed seventh with a time of 4:03.83.
Sabine’s Sam Black placed seventh in the boys discus in Class 3A with a throw of 152-5.
West Rusk's CiAunnia Coleman placed seventh in the girls 100-meter dash in Class 3A with a time of 12.30.
Bullard’s Carly Tucker placed eighth in the girls long jump in Class 4A with a jump of 17-1.75.
Canton’s Chantson Prox placed eighth in the boys long jump in Class 4A with a jump of 21-7.5.
Troup’s Trae Davis placed eighth in the boys triple jump in Class 3A with a distance of 42-10.5.
Malakoff’s D’Asia Fulton placed eighth in the girls discus in Class 3A with a throw of 116-11.
Palestine's girls 4x100 relay team of Jayla Ward, Chimsinagadi Okonkwo, Kyi'Marri Ester and Jocelyn Musil placed eighth with a time of 48.56.
Canton’s Miguel Arce placed ninth in the boys 3,200-meter run in Class 4A with a time of 9:39.24. Arce also placed ninth in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:36.58.