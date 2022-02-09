KILGORE — Trenia Tillis Hoard has always been team-oriented from her playing days at Grapeland High School and SFA to coaching at Tyler Junior College.
On Wednesday, she achieved a personal milestone, her 500th career victory as the Apache Ladies head basketball coach.
There were a few tears as her team rallied from a big deficit to score a 75-72 win over rival Kilgore College at Masters Gymnasium.
She wanted to talk about the grit and determination of her team, but her squad brought a 500 balloon to help celebrate.
"500 wins, golly ... if you would have told me this all those years ago I wouldn't have believed it," Tillis Hoard said. "But this is nothing but by God's grace and His mercy. I have just been blessed. I've been blessed -- I am so proud of our kids. They keep working. They keep fighting and never giving up. What's huge is always having those kids who don't give up."
TJC athletic director Kevin Vest said a special presentation to Tillis Hoard will take place prior to TJC's game with Paris at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Tillis Hoard took a photo with her team, "we didn't want to celebrate too much."
Always gracious in victory or defeat, Tillis Hoard said she did want to celebrate on their rival's home court.
The Apache Ladies improve to 21-4 overall and 11-2 in Region XIV. The Lady Rangers fall to 17-8 and 7-6.
TJC trailed 58-45 in the third quarter before Tillis Hoard said her team played aggressive. The Apache Ladies scored 12 straight points to get within 58-57 in the fourth period.
From there it was an intense battle to the finish. Trailing 69-63, TJC went on a 10-0 run to take a 73-69 advantage (buckets from Shadiya Thomas, Nadechka Laccen, Trinittee Alexander to tie the game at 69-69). After a key rebound by Deborah Ogayemi, who had 13 boards, Laccen was fouled on a drive. She made the second free throw to put Tyler ahead 70-69 with 1:14 showing.
After a rebound by Ogayemi, the Apache Ladies worked the clock down and Taryn Wills passed inside to Jasmine Payne for a bucket and a 72-69 lead with 29.2 seconds showing.
KC then missed and Laccen rebounded and made one free throw again for a 73-69 advantage with 17.8 seconds on the clock.
Kerrighan Dunn then hit a 3-pointer for the Lady Rangers to pull within 73-72 at 14.9.
KC immediately fouled and Thomas made one free throw for the TJC lead of 74-72. Kilgore worked the ball inside but Laccen forced a tie ball, which went to the Lady Rangers. Dunn then missed a 3-point attempt and Payne made one free throw for a 75-72 advantage with 3.5 seconds. KC attempted another three, but it was way off the mark.
Lacceen led TJC with 20 points, followed by Thomas (14), Wills (12), Payne (12), Ogayemi (10), Nassarine William (4) and Alexander (3).
Dunn led KC with 19 points, followed by Rahmena Henderson (15), former Chapel Hill standout Alexis Calderon (13), Jada Hood (12), Mckenze Brown (5), D'Asia Thomas (3), Tara Green (2) and Tara Kessner (2).
Henderson had eight rebounds.
TJC outrebounded the Lady Rangers 46-30, but hit only 12 of 28 free throw attempts. The Apache Ladies were 3 of 9 from 3-point.
KC was 10 of 14 from the free throw line and 6 of 19 from three.