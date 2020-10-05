Mike Collier, a senior advisor with the Biden-Harris campaign, met with a number of East Texas organizations and individuals on Monday through his continued efforts to “make sure Biden’s message, his policy, makes it here so that folks can make an informed decision.”
Collier said he considers former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee for president, a friend. Though they haven’t had much direct communication since the COVID-19 crisis began, Collier said he continues to spread the word regarding Biden’s policies.
Collier, as a former candidate for lieutenant governor, said he “did very well in East and West Texas” because folks in those areas “would rather know about a person’s policy than concern themselves with party.”
And Biden’s policies, Collier said, are “very pragmatic.”
“There’s nothing in there that’s not to like whether it’s jobs, healthcare, education, energy …”
When Biden launched his campaign, Collier said, he did it “for the soul of the nation,” as he was distraught over what he called rampant racism, incivility and slander.
Collier spoke about that incivility in reference to last Tuesday’s presidential debate.
“I think it was a grave mistake on the part of the president to be that combative,” Collier said. “ ... It took (Biden) quite a while to figure out, how do you handle this? He didn’t want to descend down into a nonpresidential level, and I think it took him awhile to figure out … how to manage this difficult and unique situation.”
But Collier admitted that “most of the country didn’t like that last debate” in which the two traded barbs, with Biden telling Trump, at one point, to “shut up, man,” while Trump disparaged Biden for his class ranking and told him to not “ever use the word smart with me.”
“But Joe Biden did say, however unpleasant it was,” Collier began, “The first thing he said was, ‘We’ll keep debating.’”
With President Trump’s recent COVID-19 diagnosis, Biden still feels ready to take the debate stage, Collier said, though he emphasized that the Debate Commission will have to take a hard look at safety protocols and the health of the president in determining whether it is feasible to move forward with future debates as scheduled.
Collier said Biden is “a very compassionate and empathetic man” who hopes, first and foremost, that the president gets well.
“He’s said that this isn’t about a person, this is about America,” Collier said. “Our president is sick and he wants our president to get better. That’s just the kind of person that Joe is.”
Collier added, however, that the diagnosis serves as a reminder of “how dangerous this disease is” and how quickly it can spread.
“We have a long way to go before this pandemic is behind us, and it takes voluntary individual compliance with guidance,” Collier said. “Voluntary is the key, because we don’t want government shutdowns and government mandates.”
When asked if that was a belief he and Biden shared, Collier said he thought so.
“I don’t think vice president Biden is saying anything about shutdowns,” Collier said. “What he is saying, and I’ve heard him say it many times, is that we have to follow the science.”
Collier said he and Biden feel optimistic about voter turnout and what that could mean for Biden’s presidential prospects, even with ongoing concerns regarding the coronavirus.
“I think he can win Texas,” Collier said.
Biden and Trump are scheduled to meet next in two weeks, on Oct. 15, for a debate in Salt Lake City, Utah.