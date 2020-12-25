In this most trying of years, the Most Reverend Joseph E. Strickland, gave an uplifting message of hope during Midnight Mass early Christmas morning at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Tyler.
The normally packed service saw worshipers donning masks as well as practicing social-distancing with every other pew not available.
“On this early Christmas morning, we rejoice because our Savior has been born,” Strickland said as the Cathedral was decorated for Christmastime with evergreen trees adorned with white lights, a nativity scene and awash with red and white poinsettias. “I am glad we are here. It is good for us to be here before the dawn of the 25th of December in the year 2020. I think we can all agree the strangest year we have lived. No matter how many Christmases we have celebrated; On this 25th of December we celebrate Joy to the World, the Lord is come. Let Earth receive her King.”
The Bishop of Tyler noted the suffering and sacrifices of everyone in the year 2020 and welcomed all congregants from all denominations in the area.
“Brothers and sisters if we reflect on all the scripture readings and all the message of Christmas it is joy for the world. A world needs joy, light and hope and we have that in Jesus Christ,” the Bishop continued. “We need a savior and we have a savior — Jesus Christ. He is our joy. He is our light. He is our hope. He is our Lord.”
Rev. Strickland noted that there is turmoil in the world just as it was when Jesus was born.
“Let’s us turn to Him in the darkness we face,” he said. “Whether today, tomorrow or the next day, the Lord is King. Yes, we need good rulers in this world and we need to pray for good rulers — men and women with integrity. As we journey into a new year let us be strong and joyful as disciples of Jesus. Let us know that He is with us. Let us celebrate Him and let us resolve to follow His truth no matter who will lead us away from Him.”
The choir sang yuletide songs, including the “First Noel”, “It Came Upon a Midnight Clear”, and “Angels We Have Heard on High” before the Midnight Mass began. The processional hymn was “O Come, All Ye Faithful.”
Lucia Altenhofen was soloist for “O Holy Night.”
The recessional hymn was “Joy to the World.”