In another trying year, the Most Reverend Joseph E. Strickland, Bishop of Tyler, offered a message of hope and a pray for peace around the world during Midnight Mass on Christmas morning in Tyler.
The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception was decorated for Christmastime with evergreen trees adorned with white lights, a nativity scene and awash with red poinsettias.
Bishop Strickland also spoke of the number of military personnel in attendance, thanking them for their "service to our nation" and noting "service is the model Jesus Christ offered us all."
The gathering welcomed congregants from all denominations in the area. There was a bigger turnout with all pews used in 2021 unlike 2020.
"What better way to begin Christmas; A most glorious celebration of the nativity of the Lord," Bishop Strickland said. "On this early Christmas morning, we rejoice because our Savior has been born.”
"Last year at this time we said good riddance to 2020, a year like none we had ever seen. Now, we can say the same, good riddance to 2021.
"As for 2022 let us resolve and pledge our trust in the Lord. It is a blessing we have a savior. We need a savior and we have a savior — Jesus Christ. He is our joy. He is our light. He is our hope. He is our Lord.”
The choir sang yuletide songs, including "Wake From Your Sleep", "Ave, Ave The Angels Sang", “First Noel”, “It Came Upon a Midnight Clear”, and “Angels We Have Heard on High” before the Midnight Mass began.
The processional hymn was “O Come, All Ye Faithful.”
Lucia Altenhofen was soloist for “O Holy Night.”
The recessional hymn was “Joy to the World.”