If you walked into Three Lakes Middle School in Tyler last week, you probably noticed some festive decorations. That’s because for the campers at Mentoring Alliance’s summer camp, it was Christmas in July.
“One of our leaders was really passionate about doing Christmas in July and the kids love to dress up and have fun… just kind of the reminder about how fun it is around Christmas time for a lot of kids,” said Matt Edwards, executive director of Mentoring Alliance of Greater Tyler. “It was just a fun thing that all the staff and the kids can really get behind. They wear different themed things every day, and be a little festive in the summertime.”
As one of the three programs, Mentoring Alliance's summer camp provides structure to keep kids busy during the summer.
“They get a lot of activities, games outside, water slides… just typical fun camp games, a lot of basketball and things in the gym,” Edwards said. “And to make sure they don’t slip from school during the summer, the kids also do an hour of math and an hour of reading every day, taught by the teachers in Tyler ISD.”
Each morning when the campers arrive, they are greeted by a red carpet and cheers and high fives by their counselors.
“We want the kids to know that they matter,” Edwards said. “A lot of kids come from situations that don't have a mom and dad together or their family structure is really hard and difficult. We just want them to know that when they're here.”
Nine-year-old Rhea Smith said she loves the adventures she gets to experience at Mentoring Alliance’s summer camp.
“I absolutely adore the counselors here,” she said. “They're so nice and they let us have a bunch of fun… the scavenger hunt is my favorite.”
She also liked learning about stories like King Solomon.
“He was a very good king and he followed God… and did what he was told,” Rhea said. “Being at camp is… just so much fun. We all work as a team on the fun stuff, and the counselors do a good job of talking about God with us.”
For many first-time camp counselors, the Mentoring Alliance summer camp offers a great way for them to have fun and help spread the word of gospel to the younger kids.
“I will definitely be back for all the summers that I'm gonna be in college,” said Ashlin Clark, first-year camp counselor. “I really wanted to do it this year and I felt like the Lord was calling me to come and serve at the camp this summer. It's a really good ministry and I'm really excited to be a part of it.”
A typical camp counselor should be patient and flexible to work with a diverse group of campers; they should also be able to take the lead and guide campers through activities and experiences. For counselors at Mentoring Alliance, they also provide faith-driven guidance.
“Mentoring Alliance summer camp is a great place for us to be with the kids and just teach them about Jesus and just really impact their lives and even their families too,” said Jazmyn Washington, one of the camp counselors.
Counselor D’Kyryn Hall, who has been with the camp for four years, appreciates being able to watch the kids grow each year.
“I have really enjoyed being here at Mentoring Alliance… because the summer camp has my heart,” Hall said. “Just seeing the energy and the like-minded people and the kids just growing year by year has really just blessed me. I really am passionate about what the ministry does here.”
“The counselors are amazing,” Edwards said. “They are the heart of what we do… we’re all here for the kids but these are college kids, they could be working anywhere, making a lot more money. They could be playing video games, they could be out at the pool doing what a lot of college kids do in the summertime. They’re joyful and they work hard, help each other, they clean and watch out for each other.”
According to Edwards, the counselors work all summer long and get up early in the morning, usually between 6 to 6:30 a.m., to arrive at the schools to greet the campers and stay until long after the kids have gone.
“It’s just really refreshing to see a group of young people that are dedicated to serving someone else and not just worried about themselves,” he said.
For some counselors, like Washington, they develop more empathy and patience through the kids they teach.
“Growing up, I really wasn't the type of girl that cried about a lot of things… like if I (accidentally) cut myself, I'm just gonna brush off and probably put some dirt on it and just go on about my day,” she said. “But to them it's like a really big deal… and being here helped me grow and feel for them and actually put myself in their shoes and just be there and help them in the best way I can.”
Whether the kids are doing some mini golf or jumping around during worship dance or sitting in a classroom for a quick academic lesson, Mentoring Alliance works to provide constant encouragement for the campers. Especially through faith.
“We really want the kids to really know that they matter,” Edwards said. “They matter to us and they matter to God.”