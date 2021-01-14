Two memorial tree plantings will take place this Saturday during the City of Tyler Arbor Day event at Woldert Park, 501 W. 32nd St. The trees will be planted in memory of former Smith County Constable Henry Jackson and former City Councilman Ed Moore.
Henry Jackson served as Smith County Precinct 1 Constable from 1999 to 2017. Ed Moore served as District 4 Councilman for the City of Tyler from 2013 to 2019. Both men served many other roles in the Tyler community and will be remembered for their commitment to our residents.
The Arbor Day event is hosted by the Tyler Trees Committee and the Tyler Parks and Recreation Department. To reduce the exposure to COVID-19, a limited number of volunteer spots will be open to the public and participants are asked to pre-register online before the event.
For more information, visit KeepTylerBeautiful.com or contact Keep Tyler Beautiful Community Coordinator Belen Casillas at 903-531-1335.
Due to COVID precautions, only pre-registered volunteers and media will be allowed to be present at the tree plantings. Face masks are required to be worn and attendees are asked to maintain social distancing protocols.