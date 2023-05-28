Each year, millions of Americans take advantage of the three-day weekend that is Memorial Day weekend. Some spend some time on lakes, grilling and socializing with friends and family. You can barely miss Memorial Day sales and specials. For many, it officially kicks off summer.
But how much do you really know about the background of Memorial Day, and what is the true meaning?
According to Dr. James Newsom, professor of instruction in political science and history at UT Tyler, the concept of Memorial Day actually began during the American Civil War as Decoration Day.
“This was a day set aside for the cleaning, decorating, and remembrance of the graves of those who died in uniform,” he said. “It was initially a practice of Southern women, then eventually adopted nationally following the conflict.”
From 1861 to 1865, with an estimated 620,000 dead Americans, from North and South, many graves were available for families and friends to tend.
General John Logan commander-in-chief of the Grand Army of the Republic (GAR), a fraternal veterans' organization, proclaimed in General Order #11 dated May 5, 1868 that May 30th would be designated a day of memory and set aside for grave decorating.
Thus, making it a national obligation for the GAR, Newsom said.
According to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, General Logan proclaimed May 30, 1868 as the day designated for “the purpose of strewing with flowers or otherwise decorating the graves of comrades who died in defense of their country during the late rebellion, and whose bodies now lie in almost every city, village, and hamlet churchyard in the land. In this observance no form or ceremony is prescribed, but posts and comrades will in their own way arrange such fitting services and testimonials of respect as circumstances may permit."
“Decoration Day/Memorial Day were such localized affairs that it grew into state observances throughout the United States, until the Federal government formalized the day as part of the Uniform Monday Holiday Act on June 28, 1969,” Newsom said.
As honorable as the day of observation is, the meaning has been somewhat muddled over the years.
“The somber commemoration that was the original Decoration Day, loved ones gathering around a grave -- praying, weeping, honoring, reminiscing about the sacrifice the individual made certainly has been eroded over the decades,” Newsom said. “One of the reasons for this is the government action of moving it to the last Monday of the month instead of the original May 30th. This action perpetually made Memorial Day a three-day weekend rather than a set day that fell at different times each year.”
Many Americans continue the somber tradition of visiting gravesites of fallen soldiers by decorating tombstones with flowers, wreaths, flags and insignias.
Some may feel compelled to wish someone a Happy Memorial’s Day to show appreciation for the military; however, as many may be grieving a fallen loved one, family member or friend, it's not often seen as a ‘happy’ day.
Service men and women should be appreciated for their sacrifices year round, but Memorial Day and Veterans Day are often associated as days to continuously thank the troops, either active duty or veterans. However, it's important to know the true meaning of Memorial Day as a day to reflect on those who have given their lives for our country.
Take a moment to remember. Enjoy your steaks on the grill and basking on the lake with your friends and family, but while you see that American flag at half-mast in the sunrise, take a moment in silence and reflect on the sacrifices of those who have fallen.
There are many ways to pay tribute locally, including the following events:
Tyler Memorial Funeral Home – Cemetery and Mausoleum invites the community to honor those who lost their lives as members of the United States armed forces.
The event will bring community leaders and veterans’ organizations together to honor those who have served our country in the armed services. The service will feature remarks by U. S. Congressman Nathaniel Moran and Brigadier General Matthew T. Mowery of the U.S. Marine Corps.
The Civil Air Patrol will post the colors and the Young Marines will lay the wreaths. East Texas Men in Harmony will perform the National Anthem, the Marine Corps League will perform the 21-gun salute and Tyler Police Officer John Weaver will perform Taps. Paul Watson will play bagpipes.
The service will be held at Tyler Memorial Funeral Home – Cemetery and Mausoleum, 12053 State Highway 64 West, Tyler, on Monday at 11 a.m.
CampV, a nonprofit veterans services organization, will also hold a community ceremony Monday.
Beginning at 10:30 a.m. at Watkins-Logan Texas State Veterans Home, 11466 Honor Lane, Tyler, CampV will host a Memorial Day service.
Mary Wintters will be the master of ceremonies and Florence Holmes will be the keynote speaker. There will also be live music by Chalan Thibideaux and a meal sponsored by Wags BBQ.
There will be free parking and transport at Tyler Korean Baptist Church, 11858 State Highway 155, and First National Bank-Winnsboro, 11120 State Highway 155 N.
For more information, call 903-617-6150.