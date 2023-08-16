Tyler High football fans will get a look at their team on Thursday with the annual “Meet the Lions” night.
It begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Tyler High practice field on campus.
The squad, under new coach Rashaun Woods, has 19 seniors on the varsity squad. There are 18 juniors, 10 sophomores and three freshmen.
The Lions are scheduled to scrimmage Terrell on Friday on Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in Tyler.
The junior and freshmen teams are slated start at 6 p.m. and continue through 7 p.m. Their scrimmages will be conducted simultaneously.
The varsity squads are slated to begin at 7:30 p.m.
The format includes: The ball will be spotted on the 35-yard line to begin each series. Each team will have three downs to make a first down, unless inside the 20-yard line.
There will also be a kicking segment and one quarter of game situation.
Tyler opens the regular season on Friday, Aug. 25 when the Lions play host to Marshall at CTMF Rose Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
The Lions JV visits Marshall at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24. The contest is set for Maverick Stadium. The Lions frosh team will play host to Marshall at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24 at the THS field on campus.