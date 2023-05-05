Freelance illustrator and designer Brent Hale took an advertising job at Brookshire Grocery Co. in 1988. Nearly 40 years later, he created two permanent works of art at the W.T. Brookshire Conference Center.
Hale designed the ceramic tile mosaic on the building's exterior and the green room mural.
"I was hoping to make people happy when they saw it and give them some pleasure," Hale said. "I thought it'd be cool to have someplace where people can take selfies and enjoy and hopefully make Tyler look a little prettier and colorful."
Hale worked on concept development, finalizations and coordinating installation for about a year.
Over the years, Hale has designed about 100 murals, but this was his first mosaic.
The green room mural depicts Tyler's history. It includes images of conference center namesake W.T. Brookshire, football legend and entrepreneur Earl Campbell, golfer Payne Stewart, one of the first Tyler Rose Festival Queens, a Tyler Junior College Apache Belle, Shorty the Squirrel and roses and azaleas, which the city is known for.
It was hand drawn digitally before being printed as a wallpaper.
“Even though it's digital, I'm still drawing by hand. I've got a big tablet that I work on and I draw with a pen,” he said.
The mosaic includes Tyler-themed depictions with playful overtones hidden in the images.
"They wanted to do something different than just roses and flowers. They wanted to make it more whimsical and fun," he said. "They wanted people not to be bored when they looked at it and it to be interesting for people, so we came up with more of a fantasy type thing."
Looking closely, people will notice otherworldly elements like gnomes, fairies and blue roses hidden among conventional woodland creatures, flora and Tyler staples.
"The biggest challenge was learning the limitations because you only have 200 or so colors you can work with, as opposed to in real life or on a computer you've got millions of colors," Hale said. "I had to go back and adjust the illustration to fit their limitations because it's like doing an illustration on a low-resolution monitor."
The tiles come in select colors, so Hale had to work within that range for the mosaic.
Each panel is 8 feet wide by 24.5 feet tall and was created using flexible blocks of even smaller colored squares.
"They're all numbered. Then we got a local title company to install the tiles in 12-inch by 12-inch blocks. They would start at the bottom and work their way up. Once they were all up, they smeared grout all over it," Hale said.
He grew up in Garland and studied Fine Arts at Stephen F. Austin State University before attending ArtCenter College of Design in Pasadena, California. Hale moved back to Texas to marry his wife, Jill, and the two moved to Tyler after 10 years in Nacogdoches.
Working in Brookshire’s in-house advertising department with deadlines, mechanical art production, meetings and more was his first corporate experience. He learned invaluable information, and met lifelong friends.
“It was such a great opportunity for me that I will always be grateful for,” he said. “What an honor for me to work with them again on this project after all these years.”