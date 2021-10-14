This week, McDonald's is showing gratitude to teachers, school staff and administrators with a “thank you” breakfast.
McDonald's locations nationwide, including East Texas restaurants, are treating educators with a free Happy Meal that includes a breakfast sandwich, hashbrown, and a medium McCafe hot or iced coffee or a medium soft drink.
A valid school ID must be shown in order to receive the meal. Last year, McDonald's gave out 12 million free Thank You Meals to first responders and healthcare workers.