ATHENS — It’s almost March, which means the Martin’s Mill Lady Mustangs are still playing basketball.
After a 58-25 win over LaPoynor in the Class 2A Region III final on Saturday at Athens High School, the Lady Mustangs are headed to the state tournament for the 16th time since 2006.
“I’m fired up,” first-year Martin’s Mill girls basketball coach Jay Bruce said. “Martin’s Mill is spoiled because they go to state a lot. But that doesn’t make it easy. It’s tough. There’s a lot of pressure at Martin’s Mill. They expect to go to state every year. It’s a great accomplishment, and it means everything to me because it’s a great group of kids.
“Earlier in the year, we kind of struggled and people kind of wroth them off. They came together, and the fact that they’re getting to do this behind me right now (cutting down the net), it means a lot to me for them. It really does.”
Martin’s Mill entered the regional tournament with 13 straight wins, but it had also taken some losses to three top 10 Class 4A teams, including No. 1 Glen Rose. The Lady Mustangs also had a double-digit victory over Tyler High, which advanced to the second round of the Class 5A playoffs. This group had been tested.
So when No. 4 Tenaha entered with the regional tournament with a 33-2 overall record and surrounding hype, Martin’s Mill was unfazed.
“We’ve got a great region and a great district,” Bruce said. “Early in the season, it was kind of a new team, and we had some ups and downs. They kind of got some battle scars, and I think that really helped us this weekend. Some of these teams like Tenaha came in with only two losses on the year and rolling. We came in humble, came in knowing we had to play a great game and play together.”
After a 41-32 win over Tenaha on Friday night, the Lady Mustangs knew they had one final step to take before they could continue their nearly annual tradition of playing in the state tournament — a third meeting with District 19-2A counterpart LaPoynor.
“We got up early this morning, got some shot up, said we’re going to beat LaPoynor and head to state,” senior Mattie Burns said.
“Even though we had beaten LaPoynor two times, we still knew they were going to bring their best, so we still had to bring our best,” senior Libby Rogers said.
After LaPoynor got two quick free throws from Kitty Eldridge, Martin’s Mill quickly answered with a 9-0 run. Eldridge made two more free throws before a 7-0 run by the Lady Mustangs to go up 16-4. LaPoynor got its first field goal of the game on a layup by T’Mia Mitchell with 37 seconds left in the first quarter, and Payton Maze knocked down a triple just before the buzzer as Martin’s Mill led 16-9 at thte end of the first quarter.
The Lady Mustangs opened the second quarter on a 13-2 run with Mattie Dollar scoring nine points in the stretch.
A three at the buzzer by Zoey Venrick sent the Lady Mustangs into halftime with a 37-17 lead.
Martin’s Mill held LaPoynor without a field goal in the third quarter, stretching its lead to 47-19.
The Lady Flyers hit two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, 6 of 31 from the field and 4 of 17 from 3-point range.
“Coach Ryan Dollar handles our defense, and he’s a great coach,” Bruce said. “He’s been a head coach for 12 years before he came here as an assistant. He’s done a great job putting us in great game plans. Today’s game plan was totally different than yesterday’s. The kids adjusted to that and did a great job.”
“Coach Dollar stresses to us every day that defense is going to win championships, because every night we know that our defense can win, that’s something we can rely on,” Rogers said. “Shots may not always fall, but defense is something we can do, so we’ve locked in on that and really honed in on that.”
Shots were also falling for the Lady Mustangs on Saturday, especially in the first half when they were 15 of 26 from the field and 4 of 8 from the 3-point line. And when they did miss, they had eight offensive rebounds in the first two quarters.
Martin’s Mill had 18 offensive rebounds in the game, including nine by Burns, who finished with 9 points, 13 rebounds and four steals in the contest.
“Coach said you’re going to have a good rebound game, just go out and get the ball,” Burns said. “And I said, ‘yes sir, I’ll go do it for you.’”
Mattie Dollar, who previously played at Anson, finished with 20 points, five rebounds, five steals and four assists. Venrick, who previously played at Crandall, had 11 points, four rebounds, eight steals and three assists.
“I’m really excited,” Venrick said. “I’ve never been this far before, so I’m really excited. This is what I’ve been wanting to do since my freshman year, and I’ve gotten a great opportunity this year to play with all of these girls, and I’m just really happy to be here and be a part of everything.”
Other scorers for Martin’s Mill (31-6) were Rogers 9; Ruthie Mein 7; and Kate Lindsey 2. Lindsey also had five rebounds and five assists.
For LaPoynor (31-7), Eldrige and Mitchell had 7 points each. Howard scored 6, Maze 3 and Savannah Reynolds 2. Markayla Hurd assisted on four of LaPoynor’s six made field goals.
Martin’s Mill defeated LaPoynor 42-34 on Jan. 6 at home and 65-34 on Jan. 24 on the road.
No. 6 Martin’s Mill will be joined in the Class 2A state tournament by No. 9 Gruver, No. 3 Lipan and Hearne. Gruver won the 2022 state championship, defeating Stamford, which defeated Martin’s Mill in the state semifinals.
Parings for the state tournament are expected to be announced on Sunday. The Class 2A semifinals will be played at 8:30 and 10 a.m. Friday at the Alamodome in San Antonio.