Aaron Martinez and Alejandro Gauna have announced they’re running for the Tyler ISD board of trustees District 5 seat.
Martinez filed on Jan. 19 and Gauna filed on Feb. 11.
Gauna graduated from Henderson High School and attended Tyler Junior College, then became a polysomnography technician. He says he first became interested in running for Tyler ISD school board trustee when he realized some children were falling behind academically.
He is running on a platform to address four issues specifically.
First, Gauna wants to increase the number of students in Head Start.
“I talked to a teacher just this weekend who told me that in her school, there’s empty classrooms. When we talked about Head Start, she said that’s a great opportunity,” he said.
By putting more children in Head Start at an earlier rate, Gauna said teachers won’t have a difficult time getting students to their grade levels and they can be ready academically.
The second thing is to increase the number of trade skill choices for students.
“Academically, a lot of students are staying behind. If we get a trading skill that they can be interested in, that will benefit our community, that will benefit our students and will hopefully will get them to be successful,” Gauna said.
Gauna also wants to allocate resources to student needs. He said he would look for programs that would go straight into student needs.
He added that improvements should also be made for quality education. According to Gauna, 70% of voters are concerned about the quality of education students are getting at Tyler ISD.
Gauna hopes to execute each of his plans with school board members, where they could come together as a team with ideas to find ways to implement the right strategies.
Martinez currently holds the District 5 seat and is seeking another term.
“I am grateful this community has continued to support the work I am doing on this board and look forward to seeing the construction at the high schools to completion,” Martinez said. “I will continue to support our students and staff in whatever the next three years will bring.”
Martinez was instrumental in the May 2017 campaign for funding of the rebuild of two high schools. He said he is committed to improving student achievement for the children of Tyler ISD.
“It has been a privilege and one of my life’s biggest honors to serve the citizens of Tyler ISD District 5 for the last six years. I am excited about the opportunity to continue the great work of this board,” Martinez said.
Martinez defeated incumbent Barbara Smith by a margin of 13% in 2015.
Early voting will begin April 19 through 27, and election day is May 1.