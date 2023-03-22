Trinity Valley Community College has announced the contract of third-year head men’s basketball coach Mark Leslie will not be renewed. A national search for his successor will begin immediately.
“We thank Mark for his years of service and contributions to the Cardinal basketball program,” said Eddie Kite, the college’s athletic director. “We feel it’s time to move in a new direction.”
Leslie leaves the Cardinal program after an 11-year tenure, also having served stints as an assistant coach for Kris Baumann and Guy Furr. As head coach, Leslie compiled a 50-39 record, including NJCAA tournament appearances in 2021 and 2023.
The Cardinals were 14-19 this past season, including eight forfeits due to the use of an ineligible player. They finished second in the East Zone of Region XIV Conference and won the regional tournament.
According to Kite, a national search for the 12th head coach in the history of the program will begin immediately.
“We want to find the right person and best fit for the program as soon as possible,” Kite said. “Our goal is to have someone by mid-to-late April, though, if it takes longer to make the right decision, we will.”