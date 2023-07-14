BULLARD — Madison Le has put her name on an elite list of champions in Texas golf history.
Le, of Mansfield, won the 102nd Women’s Texas Amateur on Friday at Eagle’s Bluff Country Club.
The UT Arlington junior defeated Sydney Givens, of Austin, 5-and-4 to win the championship and join such notable names who won the title as Aniela Gorczyca of Fort Worth (1933-34, 1940), Mildred “Babe” Didrikson of Beaumont (1935), Betty Jameson of San Antonio (1936-39), Betsy Rawls of Austin (1949-50), Sandra Haynie of Fort Worth (1959-60), Sandra Palmer of Fort Worth (1963), Nancy Hager Hale of Dallas (1974), Robin Burke of Houston (1990-91) and Stacy Dennis of Huntsville (2004, 2009).
Le gained a spot in the 32-golfer championship bracket with a 7-over 78 in Tuesday’s qualifying round, earning the 26th seed.
“It’s super unreal,” Le told the Texas Golf Association. “I didn’t think I was going to get this far. This was my first year playing the tournament and I came to play well, obviously, but I didn’t think I was going to make it here and win this whole thing. I’ve been playing really good recently so I’m glad I broke through and got the win.”
Le came into the week fresh off a top-20 finish at the Women’s Stroke Play Championship in June and put together a string of match victories to remember this week.
The Final Match was tight throughout the front nine. Givens held a 2-up lead through two holes before Le rallied. Le won the next three holes to take a 1-up lead after five. She won the par-4 eighth hole to take a 2-up lead into the back nine.
On the back nine, Le continued her momentum by winning hole Nos. 10 and 11 to take a commanding 4-up lead. She capped off the victory with a 15 foot birdie putt on the par-4 14th hole to win 5-and-4.
An incoming senior at Vandegrift High School in Austin, Givens was the fourth seed. In May, she won medalist honors in the UIL Class 6A tournament, plus helped her Lady Vipers win the state championship.
After narrowly making it into the Championship Match Play Bracket, Le felt she had a chance to do something special this week.
In addition to the Le-Givens showdown, six other flights in the tournament held their final matches Friday.
In the First Flight, Meghan Meserole, Austin, defeated Kaylee Vesely, Austin, 5 and 4. In the Second Flight, Simone Campise, Lewisville, defeated Cari Denson, Hankamer, in 20 holes. In the Third Flight, Abigail Hirtzel, Waxahachie, defeated Vanessa Campos, Austin, 3-and-1.
In the Consolation First Flight, Nina Gudgeon, Carrollton, defeated Isabel Crow, Dallas, 1 up. In the Consolation Second Flight, EG Messenger, Montgomery, defeated Cesilee Mokry, Kingsville, 3-and-1. In the Consolation Third Flight, Lee Ann Penick, Austin, defeated Ella Veretto, Odessa, 3-and-2.
The first Texas Women’s Amateur was held in 1916 at River Crest Country Club in Fort Worth. Edna Lapham of San Antonio won the first five from 1916-17 and 1919-21. The tourney was not held in 1918 due to World War I. She also won in 1923 and 1928, earning seven titles.
This was the third Texas Golf Association women’s major conducted at Eagle’s Bluff Country Club. The club previously hosted the 81st Women’s Texas Amateur in 2002, won by Stephanie Godare of Conroe, and, more recently, the inaugural Women’s Stroke Play Championship in 2015, won by Kaitlyn Papp.
Five-time champion Mina Hardin of Fort Worth competed at Eagle’s Bluff. Hardin last won in 2006 when the tourney was held at Willow Brook Country Club in Tyler. She also won in 1996 at WBCC. Hardin also won in 1997, 1999 and 2000.
Tyler’s Wanda Sowell Hendrix won back-to-back Women’s Texas Amateur titles in 1972 (River Plantation Golf Club, Conroe) and 1973 (Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth).
Willow Brook LAO hosted in 1967 with Mary Ann Morrison of Houston winning. Morrison won four straight from 1966-69. She has won a record nine times, also in 1961-62, 1971, 1977 and 1981.
Toni Wiesner, of Fort Worth, has captured the title five times (1985, 1988-89, 1993, 2003).