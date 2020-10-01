The Smith County District Attorney’s Office and the United States Marshals Service are searching for a man wanted in Smith County for felony aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Hunter Dalton Tadlock-Bearden, also known as Hunter Tadlock, 22, is believed to be in the East Texas area and may be driving a champagne-colored pick-up.
Tadlock-Bearden, a white male, has several distinct tattoos, police said.
If you have any information regarding Tadlock-Bearden's location, please call the U.S. Marshals Service at (903) 590-1370 or Tyler-Smith County Crimestoppers at 903-597-CUFF (2833).
Information that leads to the arrest of Tadlock-Bearden or any felony fugitive could mean a reward of up to $1,000.
"Remember, we want your information, not your name," officials said.