A Rusk man who shot his brother in the leg early Friday morning was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
On Sept. 4 around 7 a.m., the Rusk Police Department responded to 668 W. 6th St. after a person called 911 asking for an ambulance because someone had been shot.
Police arrived on scene and found Joseph Pope with a gunshot wound to the leg.
EMS rushed Joseph Pope first to Jacksonville and then to Christus Trinity Mother Francis in Tyler.
Through an investigation, police found that Joseph Pope had returned home in the morning hours on Friday and gotten into an argument with his brother, Frank, police said.
The argument escalated and became physical. Ultimately, Frank Pope pulled out a pistol and shot his brother, police said.
A first-degree felony warrant of arrest was obtained for Frank Pope for the offense of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Frank Pope was arrested and booked into Cherokee County Jail.