A San Antonio man connected with the death of a Tyler man in July 2020 was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Monday.
Trey Barreau pleaded guilty to burglary of a habitation in the 241st District Court as part of a plea docket agreement, according to online records.
Barreau, alongside Robert Blake Robertson, Kevondus Demonte Brantley and Kobe Warthsaw, is connected with the death of Draveon Tykeith McCullough at residence in the 600 block of West Vance Street on July 9, 2020. The four men were indicted on a murder charge apiece on Feb. 4, 2021.
Barreau’s charge of murder was dismissed as as result of his cooperation with officials working on the case. He will receive 659 days credit for time served.
Robertson, who pleaded guilty to a burglary charge , was handed a 12-year sentence in July. Brantley pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to 15 years in June. Warthsaw was found guilty of murder and sentenced to 40 years, according to online records.
McCullough was found dead with a single gunshot wound in his chest at the house around midnight, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.
The document states the resident of the property told police he heard a knock on the door, and when he opened the door he saw men wearing masks. He said one of them sprayed him with pepper spray while another had a gun and the men “barged in” the house.
The resident said he and one of the men “tussled” for the gun. He then got the gun and shot one of the men. After the shots, the men ran outside and away from the house. He went back into the home and emptied the weapon. He told police that there were at least four people involved and the incident happened really fast, the affidavit stated.
He then went next door to get his grandmother to call the police. He denied knowing the men who tried to rob him, the affidavit read. He believed the man he shot was the one who had the gun.
During an interview with police, Barreau said Warthsaw talked about “licks” on the night of McCullough’s death. He said a “lick” meant to take something, the document stated.
The police detective noted in the affidavit that “lick” is commonly used as a way to say robbery. Barreau later claimed Warthsaw was behind the whole incident and that Barreau thought it was a bad idea.