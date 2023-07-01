Tyler police say a man who barricaded himself in a house Saturday afternoon is in custody.
According to the Tyler Police Department, a man was barricaded in a house on E. Berta St., near the Tyler Municipal Court, after firing shots at another person who was at the residence. The person was not injured in the shooting. SWAT and negotiators have also responded. The initial call came in around 10:40 a.m.
The female individual was able to exit the location as police requested. The male, identified as 29 year old Jerry Jamies, refused to come out of the house while remaining armed.
For more, visit our news partner, CBS19.