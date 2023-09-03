The Smith County Sheriff's Department announced Sunday that a man was in stable, but serious, condition after a shooting near the Jungle Club.
Sgt. Larry Christian said deputies responded around 3 a.m. to the 12500 block of Hwy 31 West, near the Jungle Club. When deputies arrived, they were informed that a single male victim had been shot and was transported to a local hospital by private transportation.
Smith County Investigators responded to the crime scene, as well as UT Health in Tyler, though the victim was unable to be interviewed due to the extent of his injuries. He was in stable but serious condition.
Christian said the investigation remains active and that more information will be released as it becomes available. He indicated the name of the victim is being withheld at this time.