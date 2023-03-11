A man has been arrested for a Tyler murder after being on the run for nearly a year.
According to Smith County judicial records, Christian Navon Whitney-Polk, 20, of Tyler, was arrested Friday by the Smith County Sheriff's Office in connection with a Mar. 2022 murder. He is being held in the Smith County Jail on a $2.5 million bond on the murder charge and for tampering with a corpse.
Polk was wanted for the murder of Anthony Wilson, 53, whose body was found in a heavily wooded area in Tyler on Sunday, Mar. 27, 2022.
For more, visit our news partner, CBS19.