With the success of area high schools and with the buildup to the Tokyo Olympics, the interest in swimming continues to create a buzz.
More than 300 swimmers and fans were on hand for the kickoff for the East Texas Summer Swim League series at the Tyler ISD Aquatic Center on Saturday.
Swimmers from under six to 18 years of age took part in the event, a dual meet between host Tyler Rose Aquatic Club and Tyler Titans (East Texas Aquatics).
"We have seen the summer teams grow exponentially, especially sent we built this facility," Jason Petty, Tyler Rose Aquatics and Tyler Legacy High School coach, said. "So the league gets bigger and bigger each year and we compete against Longview, Nacogdoches, Lufkin and Mount Pleasant. Particularly in Tyler we have seen our team and the Titans, who are based out of the East Texas Aquatics facility, grow."
The success of Petty's Tyler Legacy swim team (boys won district, second in regionals, qualified swimmers to state) and Grace Community squads (boys won state, girls runner-up) has sparked interest. Janet Taylor is the coach of East Texas Aquatics/Tyler Titans and the Grace Community teams.
The Tyler Rose Aquatic Club won Saturday's meet with 1,945 points with the Tyler Titans scoring 1,138.5 points.
The Summer League continues on June 19 in Nacogdoches, followed East Texas Aquatics hosting on June 26. The season concludes with the championship meet on July 10 at the TISD pool.
For more information the teams — Tyler Rose Aquatic Club (903-262-3220 or email Jason.Petty@TylerISD.org) and Tyler Titans/East Texas Aquatics (903-566-6595).
Also, for swim meet results please see TylerPaper.com/sports.