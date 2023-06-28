East Texan and Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes is back to take part in "Capital One's The Match."
The made for TV golf event does not feature a golf professonal this time around.
Whitehouse native Mahomes and Kansas City Chiefs teammate Travis Kelce will take on Golden State Warriors teammates Steph Curry and Klay Thompson on Thursday in Las Vegas.
The Wynne Golf Club will host The Match, which is scheduled to be broadcast on TBS, TNT and truTV, beginning at 5:30 p.m. It is a 12-hole scramble event. In this format, each player tees off and the team selects the best ball to play from on the next shot.
Each player alternates shots until the hole is finished. Whoever finishes with a low score on the hole wins. Should both teams record the same score, then the hole is halved. Whoever has most of the most holes won by the end of the tournament wins.
In addition to the format, Holes 4, 6, 8 and 12 will be special "challenge holes" — if a player nets a hole-in-one on any of those holes, then $2 million will be donated to charity in the team's name. Hole 12 carries a $5 million charity donation for an ace.
If no hole-in-one is made, then $250,000 is donated if a team gets within five feet of the hole. If those challenges aren't met, then $100,000 will be donated in the team's name for whichever team's shot gets closest to the green off the tee.
The players are all competing to raise money for charity. This year's charity is the No Kid Hungry campaign.
The Match has raised $35 million for charity since its first matchup and has donated more than 27 million meals to Feeding America.
The commentators include Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Draymond Green, Von Miller, Trevor Immelman and Kathryn Tappen.
There have been seven prior Match events, with six of them featuring pro golfers or a mix of pro-am pairings. The upcoming Match will be the second time that there will be no pro golfers in the matchup.
Both Mahomes, a two-time Super Bowl MVP, and Curry have previously participated in The Match but have not won. Mahomes teamed up with Josh Allen in 2022, only to fall short against Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady.
Curry teamed with Peyton Manning in 2020, falling to Phil Mickelson and Charles Barkley.
Curry, who has been playing golf since he was 10, is considered the best linkster of the four players. The two-time NBA Most Valuable Player has competed on the Korn Ferry Tour and is playing around a +1.0 handicap.
Mahomes had a handicap of 7.7 before last year's match. The former Whitehouse High School and Texas Tech star plays many rounds with his father, Pat, and has played in many pro-ams.
"Golf has become a huge part of everything," Mahomes said in 2022. "When I plan trips, when I set up my offseason, I have to figure out places to play when I'm there."
Kelce is reported to have an 11 handicap, while Thompson is at 15.
The Match Matchups
Nov. 23, 2018 — "The Match: Tiger vs. Phil" Phil Mickelson def. Tiger Woods
May 24, 2020 — "The Match: Champions for Charity" Tiger Woods-Peyton Manning def. Phil Mickelson-Tom Brady
Nov. 27, 2020 — "The Match: Champions for Change" Phil Mickelson-Charles Barkley def. Peyton Manning-Steph Curry
July 6, 2021 — "The Match IV" Bryson DeChambeau-Aaron Rodgers def. Phil Mickelson-Tom Brady
Nov. 26, 2021 — "The Match: Bryson vs. Brooks" Brooks Koepka def. Bryson DeChambeau
June 1, 2022 — Tom Brady-Aaron Rodgers def. Josh Allen-Patrick Mahomes
Dec. 10, 2022 — Jordan Spieth-Justin Thomas def. Rory McIlroy-Tiger Woods