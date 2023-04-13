Patrick Mahomes, the Whitehouse legend and two-time Super Bowl champion quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs, has been named by TIME as one of the magazine's Most Influential People of 2023.
Mahomes' inclusion was celebrated with a passage from fellow NFL legend Peyton Manning. Of Mahomes, Manning wrote:
"Patrick Mahomes once served as a counselor at the Manning Passing Academy, a summer football camp for high school players that my dad founded in 1996. You can learn a lot about a person by the way they treat eighth-graders and ninth-graders during those hot days in Louisiana. Patrick was great with the kids."