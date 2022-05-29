Patrick Mahomes posted on Twitter and Instagram on Sunday evening that he and his wife, Brittany, are expecting their second child.
There was a photo of Patrick and Brittany with their daughter, Sterling Skye Mahomes, with the caption “Round 2!” with a heart emjoi.
In the photo, Sterling is wearing a shirt that reads, “I have a secret to tell you” while holding a sign that reads “Big Sister Duties Coming Soon.”
Round 2! 🤍 @BrittanyLynne pic.twitter.com/QrkECqGyka— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) May 29, 2022
Sterling was born Feb. 20, 2021.
Patrick and Brittany got married on March 13.
Mr. & Mrs. Mahomes💕💎 @PatrickMahomes pic.twitter.com/fGaQ3DGFhI— Brittany Mahomes (@BrittanyLynne) March 14, 2022
Patrick, a former star athlete at Whitehouse High School and Texas Tech University, just completed his fifth season in the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs and fourth as the starting quarterback. He has thrown for 18,991 yards with 151 touchdowns and 37 interceptions.
Mahomes was the 2018 Most Valuable Player and led the Chiefs to Super Bowl LIV and Super Bowl LV, winning Super Bowl LIV over the San Francisco 49ers, 31-20.
Brittany also went to high school in Whitehouse. She later was a soccer standout at University of Texas at Tyler and then signed a professional contract with a soccer team in Iceland and is part owner of Kansas City’s NWSL team, the Kansas City Current.