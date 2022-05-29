Mahomes family

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, along with their daughter, Sterling Skye Mahomes, announce that the family will be having a second child.

 Twitter

Patrick Mahomes posted on Twitter and Instagram on Sunday evening that he and his wife, Brittany, are expecting their second child.

There was a photo of Patrick and Brittany with their daughter, Sterling Skye Mahomes, with the caption “Round 2!” with a heart emjoi.

In the photo, Sterling is wearing a shirt that reads, “I have a secret to tell you” while holding a sign that reads “Big Sister Duties Coming Soon.”

Sterling was born Feb. 20, 2021.

Patrick and Brittany got married on March 13.

Patrick, a former star athlete at Whitehouse High School and Texas Tech University, just completed his fifth season in the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs and fourth as the starting quarterback. He has thrown for 18,991 yards with 151 touchdowns and 37 interceptions.

Mahomes was the 2018 Most Valuable Player and led the Chiefs to Super Bowl LIV and Super Bowl LV, winning Super Bowl LIV over the San Francisco 49ers, 31-20.

Brittany also went to high school in Whitehouse. She later was a soccer standout at University of Texas at Tyler and then signed a professional contract with a soccer team in Iceland and is part owner of Kansas City’s NWSL team, the Kansas City Current.

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

TWITTER: @BrandonOSports

Tags

Sports Writer

Brandon Ogden is in his 22nd year covering high school sports in East Texas and has been in Tyler for the past four years. Follow on Twitter: @BrandonOSports