Looking for family-friendly entertainment that also helps support good causes?
The Madams of Mayhem — a local roller derby team — has you covered. They will host a charity event Saturday at the Flores Center on 11237 FM 14 in Tyler.
It will be the team’s first mashup bout, where players from other leagues across the state and even from Oklahoma, Louisiana and Arkansas will pay to come play against them.
Admission is $10 for general admission, and the front row is $15 but is only available for ages 18 and older. Kids 12 and under are free.
All proceeds will go to charities, including “Now I Lay Me Down to Sleep” and local women’s shelters in Tyler and Longview.
“We’re planning on a family-friendly, flat track game,” said Heather Knetsch, also known as Reckless, who is the business manager for the Madams of Mayhem. “We really like to get the crowd involved.
“Our team goals are to build skills, strength and endurance, while also giving back to the community and providing a fun event that’s cheap to take the kids to.”
Doors open at 6 p.m., and the whistle blows to start the bout at 7 p.m.
Boy Scout Troop 252 will perform the flag ceremony before the bout.
Knetsch said during intermission, there will be what they call a Freshie Jam, where all of the newer players who may not be ready to roster yet get to go out and have a good time on the track.
The event is BYOB with no glass allowed. There will also be concessions and small business vendors set up at the event.
Following the bout, the Madams of Mayhem will have an after party with their fans at East Texas Brewing Co. Knetsch said the after party is “kid friendly and puppy friendly.”
For more information or to purchase tickets to the event, visit facebook.com/MadamsOfMayhemRollerDerby/ or mayhemrollerderby.ticketspice.com/mayhem-roller-derby-presents-halloween-town-vs-christmas-town .