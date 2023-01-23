M. Roberts Media is giving local high school seniors the opportunity to gain real-world experience in the media field through a partnership with Tyler ISD.
Two students who attend the Career and Technology Center began interning with the company, which owns M. Roberts Digital, Tyler Morning Telegraph, ETX View Magazine and multiple other publications, in January as part of their practicum class at CTC.
Interns Anahy Perez, senior at Tyler Legacy High School, and Salma Lamas, senior at Tyler High School, will work in the downtown Tyler office for 90 minutes four days a week until March.
Perez has been shadowing the digital marketing team and said she is excited to receive the opportunity. So far, she has learned the importance of building relationships with people and putting your name out there, she said.
Perez will learn more about the digital agency and what it offers, including website development, digital advertising, social media management, logo creation and brand management, video, blog writing, email marketing and more.
Lamas, who is working in editorial in the newsroom, said in her first couple of weeks, the internship has taught her the importance of taking time to enhance her skills. She hopes to learn how to make her writing more entertaining to attract readers.
“I am looking forward to learning, and looking through the skills and the experience they will teach me during my time here in M. Roberts Media,” she said.
Lamas will learn more about editorial operations and gain experience in interviewing, writing, photography, analytics, broadcast production, and more.
When receiving the news of their internship placement, both said they were excited to work for a professional media company and witness behind-the-scenes, day-to-day operations.
Perez and Lamas are both grateful for the opportunity, they said. Upon graduation, Lamas said she hopes to work in the sports industry and Perez hopes to have a career in real estate.
M. Roberts Media is known as the largest marketing company in East Texas. Its diversified media and marketing solutions deliver unique experiences for consumers and advertisers across all its platforms, both traditional and digital.
The company reaches 15 counties through its six trusted newspapers, award-winning magazines and its full-service digital agency. It also has its own printing service. For more information about the company, visit www.mrobertsmedia.com.