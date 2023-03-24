The Texas State Open is returning to Tyler, but with a new sponsor.
The Northern Texas PGA announced a multi-year agreement with M&P Group as the title sponsor of the Texas State Open.
The M&P Group Texas State Open will be played July 25-28 at The Cascades Golf & Country Club in Tyler, for a record 12th time. It was played at the Club from 2006 to 2011 and from 2018 to present. M&P Group is the company that recently purchased and now manages the Club.
“We at M&P Group are excited to now have our name associated with this historic tournament and continue to host it at The Cascades Country Club,” Myoung S. Choi, founder of M&P Group, said. “Our incredible amenities at this luxurious club include a world-class golf course, and those who earn the chance to compete this year will enjoy the challenge.”
Mark Harrison, Executive Director/CEO of the Northern Texas PGA, added, "Over the past several years, the Texas State Open has gained a lot of momentum thanks to the support of our corporate partners and the leadership and membership at The Cascades Country Club.
“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with M&P Group, the owners of The Cascades Country Club, to continue to enhance the Texas State Open and the tournament’s positive momentum. We are happy to continue to conduct this prestigious championship at The Cascades Country Club for a 12th year, which is a record for any facility in the storied history of the championship. The membership at the club, as well as the entire community of Tyler embrace the Texas State Open. Our team is very excited to continue to work with the exceptional team at the club."
This will be the 53rd edition of the Open.
The Texas State Open has crowned many past and future stars over its more than 50-year history. Three-time Texas State Open Champions include: Ben Crenshaw (1975, ’79 and ’80), Jeff Maggert (1988, ’90 and ’94) and Kelly Grunewald (2002, ’05 and ’06). Lee Trevino leads the list of those with two Texas State Open victories.
The defending champion is Luke Long of Fayetteville, Arkansas.
The M&P Group Texas State Open is open to all professionals, competitive amateurs and junior golfers with advanced tournament experience. Qualifying for the championship will be conducted from June 5 to July 13. Registration is now available at www.ntpga.com. The entry deadline is June 1.
The projected championship purse is $200,000.
Proceeds from the tournament will benefit the Northern Texas PGA Foundation’s scholarship program with the creation of the M&P Group Texas State Open scholarship. The scholarship will be designated for an NTPGA Junior Tour Member from the Tyler area who will be attending college this fall. This year alone, the Northern Texas PGA Foundation will be awarding more than $650,000 in scholarships to approximately 75 high school seniors from North Texas.