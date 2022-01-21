'LOVE AT FIRST SOUND': Bell Elementary music teacher provides creative, safe outlet for students

Vinyl records and images of a variety of artists fill the walls. Instruments such as ukuleles, guitars, pianos and African drums scatter the floors. But most importantly, a sense of comfort and freedom fills the air inside one special classroom of Tyler ISD’s Bell Elementary School.
Bursting with excitement, first-grade students sat Friday on a color rug surrounding Bell Elementary music teacher Lindsey Boone, who has been teaching music education at Tyler ISD for five years. Thanks to Boone, students have learned how to play instruments and expressed they found a love for music because of her.
“My main goal is for them to see that music is such an important way that anyone can enrich their lives. Music is inexpensive, accessible, and it can touch you wherever you are no matter who you are. No matter If you’re a 'great' student or a student who struggles, music lifts you up. It changes you and makes you feel less alone, and it’s so important,” Boone said.
Boone, in partnership with the art department, has established a safe atmosphere for students.
“The vision of the arts is so important that our classrooms need to be a place where students can come and let go. There is no academically low or high, no behaviorally low or high, it's just art and music and you come as you are,” she said. “Music can embrace a student in a way that nothing else can. If I can show them a song or an instrument that makes them valued, then what a gift that I get to do that.”
With tears forming in her eyes, Boone expressed that students will learn under one important condition — through love.
“The socioemotional impact of music can be underestimated in the human heart. With young children, they’re growing and changing every day. The things that they need to grow and learn is love,” she said. “They’re not going to thrive if they don’t feel love and nurtured.
"Obviously I care a lot about my students but I think the arts are special. The arts communicate love when words fail us and when a lot of things fail us."
As she continued expressing the importance of music and knowing it can make a difference, Boone paused and pulled out a Post-it note out of her jacket and shared how one of her students sees her classroom as an outlet.
She explained the student often gets in trouble in other classes and has issues in other areas of academics, but "in music, he’s an angel; in music, he is a leader. He’s so successful here,” she said.
Boone said music is the only escape the student has as he faces challenges at home. But he has shown Boone how her classroom and music can be his place to succeed.
“I wrote him a Post-it-note and I was like, ‘keep this in your pocket all day and whenever you feel sad, you take it out and look at it and know that no matter what, I know that you’re a good boy and I love you just as you are,’” she said.
Boone said at the end of the day, she saw the student again, and that's when the student handed back the note and said, "Mrs. Boone, I want you to keep it and keep this in your pocket all the time," according to Boone.
She said education leads to experiences like this which is “what it’s all about.”
Focusing on love and nurturing students is Boone's goal and students in her classroom constantly express their gratitude for her.
Boone is a Tyler native and has always been a creative type with a passion for music. Aside from being an educator, she is also the lead singer of a local East Texas band called Sycamore Street that performs around the Tyler area.
“I’ve always been super artsy since I’ve been a kid. My parents put me in piano lessons when I was 8 and it was just love at first sound, love at first note,” she said.
Throughout her life, Boone has been in theater, choir, musical bands and played multiple instruments. She said even though music has been an important part of her life, her degree is in English and Art.
“I started teaching art, not music. All my education in music is practical, it comes from being a practicing musician rather than getting a degree in music education, which enables me to teach very differently,” she said. “It has required me to teach differently because when I started it was kinda trial by fire to figure this out, it was so much fun. It has really helped me because kids have shown me what to do.”
Over her educational career, Boone has tried different forms of teaching. She said through observing her students she has figured out a variety of ways to make music fun and teach them how to play instruments.
With the awareness of knowing each student is different, Boone has catered to lessons based on visual, auditory and kinesthetic ways. Students can go based on colors, numbers and even have numbers of keys labeled in their fingers as they play the piano so they can see and obtain knowledge on how to play the instrument.
Trial and error has allowed her to see the needs of students when it comes to teaching music, singing, performing and playing instruments, she said.
Boone not only caters to different learning styles but also to the diversity of the campus.
“Our huge part of our student population is bilingual. I try to incorporate a lot of Mexican music. My bilingual classes perform in Spanish. We have a musician each week that we listen to on vinyl, it ranges from Beethoven, Mozart, Michael Jackson and Radiohead,” she said.
When speaking about her future education goals, Boone said she loves where she works and gets many emotional benefits from the job.
“I love my job so much; I hate missing work, I hate being sick. Coming to school every day is like therapy. It is so richly rewarding and nourishing to me. I deal with things and life is hard. But I walk into my classroom door and my kids come in and the sun comes out,” she said. “They are my medicine, I love them so much.”