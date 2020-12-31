It was a year unlike any other. The year 2020 will best be remembered for the global pandemic created by COVID-19. COVID-19 impacted many aspects of life, including sports. With or without COVID-19, 2020 was full of memorable local sports moments. Here is a look at 2020 in local sports:
LINDALE FOOTBALL
In a season that was unlike any other, the Lindale Eagles made it one to remember.
Lindale won its first second-round playoff game in program history by rallying for a 70-56 win over Needville behind nine touchdowns from Baylor signee Jordan Jenkins.
The Eagles didn’t stop there. They defeated district foes Chapel Hill and Kilgore to advance to the state semifinals against Austin LBJ.
Against Austin LBJ, Lindale trailed 28-7 at halftime. The Eagles stormed back and won on an 18-yard field goal by Landon Love with no time on the clock to send the Eagles to their first state championship game.
Lindale fell to Argyle in the Class 4A Division I championship game, 49-21.
Earlier in the day at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Carthage took a 70-14 win over Gilmer in an all-East Texas state final.
It was also a strong season for the Lindale volleyball team, which started the season 27-0 and was ranked No. 2 in the state before falling in the second round of the playoffs.
TYLER ISD NAME CHANGES
On Aug. 7, Tyler ISD announced that Robert E. Lee High School and John Tyler High School would be no more.
The schools changed to Tyler Legacy High School and Tyler High School, respectively. The athletic teams competed under these new names beginning in the 2020-21 athletic seasons.
SPRING SHUTDOWN
When COVID-19 ramped up in mid-March, it wreaked havoc on the sports scene.
The state basketball tournament was immediately halted shortly after LaPoynor won its state semifinal game. High school baseball, softball, soccer, track and field, tennis and golf were also stopped for the remainder of the season, not crowning any regional or state champions.
UIL sanctioned sports didn’t resume until the high school volleyball season began in August. When sports resumed, crowds were limited and face masks were required.
AREA BASKETBALL
The Martin’s Mill boys, LaPoynor boys, Winnsboro girls and Grapeland girls all advanced to the state tournament.
Martin’s Mill and LaPoynor were crowned state champions after COVID-19 prematurely ended the state tournament.
The Martin’s Mill Lady Mustangs won 116 consecutive games — second best all time — before falling to Muenster in the regional finals.
The Cumberland Academy boys earned its first playoff berth in program history with a 44-43 overtime win over Spring Hill on Feb. 14. It was also the first time any Cumberland Academy team had advanced to the postseason in a UIL sport in its five-year history.
A year after winning three games, the Chapel Hill Bulldogs went 25-10 and advanced to the regional tournament for the first time since 2007.
The Tyler Junior College Apaches and Apache Ladies also had strong seasons. The Apaches went 25-3. The Apache Ladies were 23-9 and received a bid to the national tournament, which was canceled due to COVID-19.
RED RAIDER FOOTBALL
On Jan. 30, Joe Willis was introduced as the 13th head football coach of the Red Raiders.
In 11 years as a head coach prior to joining the Red Raiders, Willis posted a record of 99-42, including leading Cedar Park to a state title in 2012 and a state runner-up finish in 2014.
In Willis’ first season with the program, the Red Raiders went 6-6 and advanced to the playoffs for the second consecutive season. They picked up their first playoff win since 2009, 20-14 over Garland Naaman Forest.
During the regular season, the Red Raiders were supposed to play state power Allen. The game was called off due to COVID-19, but the Red Raiders were able to pick up a home game with Pulaski Academy from Arkansas, which notably never punts and attempts an onside kick every team. Pulaski Academy won the matchup, 50-25.
PATRICK MAHOMES
While 2020 wasn’t so good for many, it was a great year for the Whitehouse High School product.
It started with leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a win over San Francisco in Super Bowl LIV.
Also in 2020, Mahomes signed a 10-year $503 million contract extension, became a part of the Kansas City Chiefs ownership group, got engaged to his high school sweetheart, Brittany Matthews, and announced they are having a daughter.
Mahomes was also selected as one of five athletes to be named Sportsperson of the Year by Sports Illustrated.
MCCOWNS
Owen and Aiden McCown, the sons of NFL quarterback Josh McCown, transferred to Rusk from Myers Park High School in North Carolina right before the start of the new football season.
The McCowns are standouts on the Rusk football and basketball teams.
Josh played in a playoff game for the Philadelphia Eagles in January. retired in the offseason, and then signed with the Eagles to their practice squad in August before joining the Houston Texans in November.
NECHES VOLLEYBALL
The Neches Lady Tigers won their third consecutive state championship.
TYLER LEGACY TENNIS
The Red Raiders advanced to the regional semifinals in team tennis.
Legacy head coach Charlie Sizemore said it is the first team he has coached to advance that deep in the postseason.
Sizemore was selected as the Class 6A Region II Coach of the Year by the Texas Tennis Coaches Association.
COACHING CHANGES
Along with Tyler Legacy getting a new football coach, other area teams also had coaching changes in 2020.
One of the notable changes was former Thomas Sitton, who led Chapel Hill to a football state title in 2011, taking over at Rusk for Jowell Hancock.
Trinity Valley women’s basketball coach Gerald Ewing stepped down in the middle of the season, and former Tyler Junior College assistant Precious Ivy took over.
Other coaching changes:
All Saints baseball: Christopher Burroughs takes over;
All Saints girls soccer: Chase Walker takes over;
Brownsboro girls basketball: Tony Wood retires; Jeremy Durham takes over;
Brownsboro volleyball: Tara Wait to Sabine; Shannon Williams takes over;
Canton football: Robert Ivey steps down; Casey Hubble takes over;
Chapel Hill girls basketball: Jeremy Durham to Brownsboro; T.J. Riley takes over;
Chapel Hill girls soccer: Tyler Legacy assistant David Guajardo takes over;
Cumberland Academy boys basketball: Brian Crawford to Chapel Hill as assistant; Robert Sampson takes over;
Elkhart football: Jason Fiacco to Cleveland; Luke Goode takes over;
Gladewater football: John Berry to Longview as assistant; Jonny Louvier takes over;
Gilmer football: Matt Turner retires; Alan Metzel takes over;
Grapeland girls basketball: Robert Payne leaves; Will Kollett takes over;
Kerens football: Former Rusk head coach, Tyler Lee assistant Ted Patton takes over;
Martin’s Mill boys basketball: Jake Bell to Glen Rose; Doug Boxell takes over;
New Diana football: Travis Chrisman to Boerne Champion; Clark Harrell takes over;
Spring Hill football: Jonny Louvier to Gladewater; Weston Griffis takes over;
Texas College football: Charles Moss to Tyler Legacy as assistant; former Dallas Cowboy Greg Ellis takes over;
Tyler Junior College softball: Eric Henderson named new head coach;
Union Grove volleyball/softball: Molly Mackey takes over.
MILESTONE WINS
Tyler Junior College men’s basketball coach Mike Marquis surpassed the 650-win mark for his career.
Troup boys basketball coach Darin Harley reached 350 wins.
Former White Oak, Whitehouse and Alto baseball coach Derrick Jenkins picked up career win No. 300.
Brownsboro boys basketball coach Brent Smith picked up career win No. 200.
UT Tyler men’s basketball coach Louis Wilson picked up career win No. 100 in his first season with the Patriots.
Tyler Legacy football coach Joe Willis earned his 100th career win in his first game with the program — a 70-35 win over Lufkin.
Mineola baseball coach Russell Bowker picked up career win No. 100.
DEATHS
Holly Ford, former Spring Hill tennis coach.
Curtis Corley, former LaPoynor girls basketball coach.
Johnny Green, former Texarkana Gazette sports writer.
Jody Sory, former coach at Lindale, Henderson, Center, Mount Pleasant, Troup and Tyler Lee.
Bobby Carpenter, former basketball standout at John Tyler and Tyler Junior College.
Andy Malone, former baseball coach at Beckville, New Diana, Jefferson, Texas High, Hallsville and Longview.
Billy Hall, former Tyler ISD educator, coach, administrator and athletic director.
Fred Kniffen, former tennis coach at Tyler Junior College and UT Tyler.
Dickey Meeks, former Chapel Hill, Henderson, Pine Tree and Mount Vernon football coach.
Wilbert Loftin, former Emmett Scott and Tyler Junior College basketball standout.
C.L. Nix, former Whitehouse basketball coach.
Billy Tubbs, former Lon Morris College basketball player and former basketball coach at Lamar, TCU and Oklahoma.
Sid “The Jet” Garton, former track star.
