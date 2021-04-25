Lee Livesay, a Texas pro from Longview and Lake Fork guide, hauled in a monster limit on Sunday to rally and capture the Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite Tournament at Lake Fork.
His Sunday catch was 42 pounds, 3 ounces (third largest five-fish limit in Elite history), pushing his four-day weight total to 112-5.
Along with his second Elite trophy — his first came last fall at Chickamauga Lake (Tennessee) — Livesay won a first-place prize of $100,000.
“I have no words right now, it’s amazing,” he said. “I’ve been around them, but I haven’t caught any big ones all week; I just survived. Everything just worked out and it never goes like that.”
Livesay made no assumptions and fished hard until the last minute. But when the smallest bass in your five-fish limit goes 7 pounds, 6 ounces, good things are likely.
“I caught big ones everywhere I went,” he said. “I started off with big ones (a 9-2 at 7:14 a.m.) and ended with big ones (7-14 at 1:10 p.m.). It was just one of those surreal days, and it was amazing because I’ve spent a lot of time on this lake.”
First-day leader Patrick Walters, of Sommerville, South Carolina, was runner-up with a total of 102-5. He had a final day total of 31-3. Placing third was Quentin Cappo, of Prairieville, Louisiana with a four-day total of 99-6 (25-6 on Sunday).
Brandon Card, who led after the second and third rounds, placed fourth at 97-3. He had a final day catch of 20-2. He is from Salisbury, North Carolina.
Placing fifth was Chris Zaldain, of Fort Worth, with 93.0. His Sunday catch was 21-2.
Rounding out the top 10 include: 6, Seth Feider, New Market, Minnesota, 86-11; 7, Taku Ito, Chiba, Japan, 83-14; 8, Chad Morgenthaler, Reeds Spring, Missouri, 83-10; 9, Chris Johnston, Peterborough, Ontario, 80-14; and Austin Felix, Eden Prairie, Minnesota, 80-3.
Throughout the tournament, Livesay caught fish on a mixed arsenal that included a 3:16 Lure Company line-through Rising Son swimbait, a 3:16 Lure Company Work Horse glidebait, a Megabass Vision 110 jerkbait, a Carolina rig with a Netbait Little Spanky, a 6th Sense Magnum Squarebill and a bone color Heddon Saltwater Super Spook.
Clifford Pirch of Payson, Arizona, won the $1,000 Phoenix Boats Big Bass award for his 9-13 largemouth. He also won $1,000 for the biggest bass of Day 2. Walters claimed Phoenix Boats Big Bass honors for Days 1 and 4 (8-14 and 9-5), while Australian pro Carl Jocumsen took the award on Day 3 with a 9-5.
Card took home $3,000 for being the highest-placing entrant in the Toyota Bonus Bucks program, and Zaldain earned $2,000 for being the second-highest placing entrant.
As part of the Yamaha Power Pay program, Walters earned $2,500 for being the highest-placing entrant, while Cappo claimed an additional $1,500 for being the second-highest placing entrant.
“I’ve spent thousands of days with clients and fun fishing on this lake,” Livesay said. “I never thought I had it. I knew I was around them, but I never thought I’d catch 42 pounds.
“So, doing it in front of family and friends, and a lot of sponsors were here, too, it’s just amazing. I couldn’t ask for anything better.”
Walters claimed his second Century Club belt after earning his first at last November’s Toyota Bassmaster Texas Fest benefiting Texas Parks and Wildlife Department with a four-day Lake Fork total of 104-12.
Feider leads the Bassmaster Angler of the Year standings with 436 points. Walters is in second with 432, followed by Drew Cook of Cairo, Georgia, with 387, Livesay with 385 and Johnston with 384.
Josh Stracner of Vandiver, Alabama leads the Rookie of the Year standings with 333 points.
The tournament was hosted by the Sabine River Authority and Wood County Economic Development Commission.