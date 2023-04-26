If you’re a “Star Wars” fan, you probably don’t want to miss the Longview Symphony’s season finale concert.
“Star Wars: Through the Years” will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday at LeTourneau University’s Belcher Center, with opening notes at 6 p.m.
Executive Director Niki Groce said Jamie Weaver, associate professor of music history at Stephen F. Austin State University, will present a lecture during opening notes.
“She will go over the music you’ll be listening to and give this incredible lecture on the composer, the piece, what to be looking for and what to be listening for,” Groce said. “And the lobby at the Belcher Center will be chock-full of fun things to do and see.”
Some of those things, Groce said, will be a variety of Star Wars characters, including Obi-Wan Kenobi, Jedi Knights, Storm Troopers and even Princess Leia.
“We’re going to have characters all around and also a magical Star Wars photo booth,” she said. “We also will have a Grogu frog tasting challenge; and if you are a fan of the Mandalorian, you will know exactly what I’m talking about.”
And the concert, Groce said, will include a more than 80-piece orchestra.
“It’s one of the biggest orchestras we’ve had on stage,” she said.
“The Star Wars franchise has just gotten so big and I really wanted to make sure we’re including a lot of different pieces from the different movies,” Conductor Gregory Grabowski said. “We’ve got the classics from the original trilogy from Episodes 4, 5 and 6 and then we’ve got some things from the next round of the trilogy -- Episodes 1, 2 and 3. There are so many great themes from there.”
Groce said, “This is Greg’s first season with us and he’s just phenomenal. We’re so impressed with his programming, his enthusiasm and the skills that he brings to the table.”
Grabowski said the concert will kick off with a tune familiar to “Star Wars” fans.
“We’re going to start with the 20th Century Fox Fanfare, just like the classic movie starts, and then go on to the opening,” he said. “It’s … the one that every major ‘Star Wars’ movie starts with, so we’ve got to start with this.”
Grabowski said there’s so much to choose from when selecting “Star Wars” music.
“We have a little bit of this Anakin Skywalker set, so we have ‘Anakin’s Theme’ from when he was a boy from Episode 1 ... and then it will go into ‘The Imperial March’ of him as Darth Vader,” he said. “And then we have some of the lesser heard but wonderful music -- some of the ‘Return of the Jedi’ music, like ‘Parade of the Ewoks’ and there’s the ‘Forest Battle.’”
Groce said, “Any time you have (composer) John Williams in your concert you know it’s going to be phenomenal. He has a way of just bringing emotion through the music.”
Groce said the concert also will include character interaction.
“Duel of Fates is a battle scene between Darth Maul, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Qui-Gon Jinn,” she said. “In this battle scene, you’ve got light sabers, you’ve got this really intense music being played by the orchestra and we have an over 80-piece choir coming to sing for that one piece, led by Dr. Jim Taylor.”
Grabowski said Duel of Fates is an exciting part of the concert.
“This is the big music of ‘Star Wars’ Episode 1 … and it’s just really popular,” he said.
“There’s lots to see, incredible things to hear and it’s a very family friendly event,” Groce said about the concert.
“It’s going to be great music, incredibly difficult music, but fun music and just having fun with some of these characters,” Grabowski said. “I really tried to get a broad spectrum of the greatest hits of the entire Star Wars universe.”